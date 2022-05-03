U.S. markets open in 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,160.75
    +9.75 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,038.00
    +58.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,113.75
    +40.75 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,882.80
    +3.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.13
    -1.04 (-0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,860.70
    -2.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.55
    -0.03 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0572
    +0.0063 (+0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9520
    -0.0440 (-1.47%)
     

  • Vix

    31.78
    -1.62 (-4.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2560
    +0.0072 (+0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.9000
    -0.2810 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,492.99
    -66.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    889.12
    -2.53 (-0.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.68
    -27.87 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Sleuth wants to use AI to measure software developer productivity

Kyle Wiggers
·5 min read

As knowledge workers including software engineers shifted to remote work during the pandemic, executives expressed a concern that productivity would suffer as a result. The evidence is mixed on this, but in the software industry particularly, remote work exacerbated many of the challenges that employees already faced. According to a 2021 Garden survey, the majority of developers found slow feedback loops during the software development process to be a source of frustration, second only to difficult communication between teams and functional groups. Seventy-five percent said the time they spend on specific tasks is time wasted, suggesting it could be put to more strategic use.

In search of a solution to bolster developer productivity, three former Atlassian employees -- Dylan Etkin, Michael Knighten and Don Brown -- cofounded Sleuth, a tool that integrates with existing software development toolchains to provide insights to measure efficiency. Sleuth today announced that it raised $22 in Series A funding led by Felicis with participation from Menlo Ventures and CRV, which CEO Etkin says will be put toward product development and expanding Sleuth's workforce (specifically the engineering and sales teams).

"With the avalanche of remote work brought on by the pandemic the need for developers, managers and executives to understand and communicate about engineering efficiency has increased sharply," Etkin told TechCrunch via email. "Developers, no longer in the same room, need a way to coordinate around deploys and a quick way to discover when a deploy has gone wrong. Managers need an unobtrusive way to proactively learn about bottlenecks affecting their teams. Executives need an unobtrusive way to understand the impact of their organization-wide initiatives and investments. Sleuth takes the burden of understanding and communicating engineering efficiency off-line and makes it digestible by all."

Etkin, Knighten and Brown were colleagues Atlassian, where they claim that they helped the company's engineering organizations move from releasing software every nine months to releasing daily. Etkin was an architect on the Jira team before becoming the development manager at Bitbucket and StatusPage, while Knighten and Brown were a VP of product and an architect/team lead, respectively.

While at Atlassian, which grew from 50 to over 5,000 employees in the time that Sleuth's cofounders worked there, Etkin says it became "crystal clear" that many engineering teams lack a quantitative way of measuring efficiency -- and that this gap could hold them back from growing and improving.

"Measuring engineering efficiency is a known, large and growing problem that’s now become solvable. Because every company is investing more heavily into software engineering, the need for visibility into engineering efficiency has intensified," Etkin said. "However, measuring efficiency has historically been very challenging for a multitude of reasons, namely tooling complexity, lack of access to data and use of dubious proxy metrics that bred micromanagement and distrust."

Sleuth's solution is DevOps Research and Assessment (DORA) metrics, an emerging standard used by developer teams to measure how long it takes to deploy code, the average time for a service to bounce back from failures, and the how often a team's fixes lead to issues post-deployment. DORA arose from an academic research team at Google, which between 2013 and 2017 surveyed over 31,000 engineers on DevOps practices to identify the key differentiators between "low performers" and "elite performers."

Sleuth isn't the only platform that uses DORA metrics to quantify productivity. LinearB, Jellyfish and Athenian are among the rival solutions that have adopted the DORA standard. But Etkin claims that its competitors don't "fully or accurately" track these metrics.

"Sleuth is unique ... because we employ deployment tracking to model how engineers are shipping their work from concept through to launch," he explained. "Accurately modeling exactly how engineers ship across their pre-production and production environments and how they interact with issue trackers, CI/CD, error trackers and metrics allows Sleuth to build a fully automated ... view of a team's DORA metrics and their engineering efficiency."

Sleuth uses AI to attempt to figure out a team's baseline change failure rate (i.e., the percentage of changes that resulted in degraded services) and mean time to recovery -- two of the four DORA metrics -- from existing systems such as Datadog and Sentry. The platform can automatically determine when a metric is outside that baseline, Etkin says, and even automate steps in the development process to potentially improve on the metric.

From Sleuth's project dashboard, individual teams can track their DORA metrics. An organization-wide dashboard reveals trends across different projects and teams.

"Customers just point Sleuth at at ... error data and Sleuth lets engineers know when they've pushed these metrics into a failure range. Using AI to determine these values means engineers can focus on their work without needing to understand every metric in their system or what 'normal' looks like for each."

Sleuth
Sleuth

Tracking DORA metrics with Sleuth.

DORA metrics aren't the end-all be-all, of course. They can be a hindrance when an organization's focus on them becomes all-consuming. As Sagar Bhujbal, VP of technology at Macmillan Learning, told InfoWorld in a recent piece: "Developer productivity should not be measured by the number of errors, delayed delivery or incidents. It causes unneeded angst with development teams that are always under pressure to deliver more capabilities faster and better."

Etkin agrees, emphasizing that engineering managers need to avoid the temptation to micromanage.

"Engineering is a creative endeavor, and engineers are more similar to artists than assembly line workers," Etkin said. Engineering managers need to ... track the right metrics [and] track them accurately [but also] give engineers the tools they need to improve on the metrics."

Sleuth customers vary from enterprises like Atlassian to startups including Launchdarkly, Puma, Matillion and Monte Carlo. Etkin says that the platform has tracked nearly a million deploys and undertaken over a million automated actions on behalf of developers. He declined to reveal revenue numbers when asked, but said that 12-employee Sleuth has grown 700% last year with a "very healthy" margin and cash flow.

Recommended Stories

  • Fairfield Township taxpayers funding trustee's meditation, massages, online learning

    A glance at Fairfield Township's credit card statements shows what Trustee Taletha Coles didn't detail for the board, the media and the taxpayers.

  • Better Buy: American Express vs. SoFi Technologies

    SoFi is making waves in personal finance, but American Express has reinvented itself for a new generation of consumers.

  • Here’s how Biden could move to cancel student loans

    President Joe Biden has made headlines by saying he'll roll out a plan for canceling federal student loans "in the next couple of weeks" --- and that he'll aim to forgive less than $50,000 in debt per borrower. So what's likely to happen actually?

  • The Fed wants to cool the U.S. housing market. Here's what that feels like

    In mid-April, months into an increasingly frustrating house hunt, Harsh Grewal and his wife settled on a place in a San Francisco suburb and were prepping a bid, above the listed price so they'd have a chance of besting other offers in one of the nation's hottest housing markets. That's exactly what Federal Reserve policymakers hope to see more of as they raise interest rates to bring down 40-year high inflation. One leg of their effort is taking the heat out of the housing market, where low borrowing costs introduced to cushion the economy from the COVID-19 pandemic helped fuel a 35% rise in home prices over the past two years.

  • Success! Rocket Lab catches a booster in mid-air with a helicopter

    Update: After a nail-biting approach, the helicopter has successfully caught the booster! Rocket Lab will take a shot at making history today with its attempt to catch a spent booster midair with a helicopter. Don't worry, it's not just a helicopter-mounted catcher's mitt for the first stage to crash into at terminal velocity; they have a little more sense than that.

  • Rocket captured mid-air after launch and re-entry

    A rocket launch company has successfully captured the first stage of a rocket in mid-air using a helicopter after the rocket launched a number of satellites from New Zealand. (May 3)

  • Watch Rocket Lab try to capture a booster in mid-air with a helicopter

    Catch a falling rocket and put it in your pocket.

  • New Zealand rocket caught but then dropped by helicopter

    Using a helicopter to catch a falling rocket is such a complex task that Peter Beck likens it to a “supersonic ballet.” Rocket Lab, the company that Beck founded, partially pulled off the feat Tuesday as it pushes to make its small Electron rockets reusable. The California-based company regularly launches 18-meter (59-foot) rockets from the remote Mahia Peninsula in New Zealand to deliver satellites into space.

  • Rocket Lab captures booster in mid-air with a helicopter for the first time

    But the pilots had to drop the booster into the ocean.

  • FORT A LA CORNE JOINT VENTURE - SIGNIFICANT PROPORTIONS OF TYPE IIa DIAMONDS PRESENT IN ORION NORTH AND TAURUS - LARGE STONES EXHIBIT HIGH DIAMOND PRICES

    Star Diamond Corporation ("Star Diamond or the Corporation") is pleased to announce that the Corporation has completed a major study into the abundance of Type IIa diamonds in the diamond parcels recovered from the Early Joli Fou ("EJF") Geological Units at Orion North (K120, K147 & K148) and Taurus Kimberlites (K118, K122 & K150) located within the Fort à la Corne diamond district of central Saskatchewan, Canada (which contains the Star - Orion South Diamond Project), on mineral dispositions he

  • U.S. Black Farmers Lost Billions in Land Value, Study Shows

    (Bloomberg) -- African-American farmers lost about $326 billion worth of land in the U.S. due to discrimination during the 20th century, a study found.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 BillionFrom 1922 to 1997, Blac

  • NASA’s X-57 ‘Maxwell,’ Its First Electric Airplane, Will Start Test Flights Next Month

    Meanwhile, the agency's supersonic X-59 QueSST has completed wind-tunnel and stress tests.

  • How Aerojet Rocketdyne Scored a Whole Year's Sales in 1 Single Day

    Call it "the rocket launch heard 'round the world." It did so by awarding the biggest single collection of satellite launch contracts ever in history -- as many as 92 (or 93) separate rocket launches contracted from space companies ABL Space, Airbus's Arianespace, Boeing (NYSE: BA) and Lockheed Martin's (NYSE: LMT) joint venture United Launch Alliance (ULA), and Jeff Bezos's own Blue Origin as well. In total, the contracts Amazon announced this month could be worth as much as $10 billion in revenue to the winners -- and it's not only these companies that will benefit.

  • Eglin research lab turns fighter jet into submarine as 'low-cost and more agile solution'

    The Air Force Research Laboratory has successfully demonstrated a capability to mount torpedo-like attacks on maritime targets from the air

  • Bees beat the odds and can recognise the evens too, scientists find

    Bees are the only known animal, except for humans, capable of telling the difference between odd and even numbers, scientists have found.

  • Rocket Lab: Helicopter catches returning booster over the Pacific

    The US-New Zealand Rocket Lab firm takes a big step forward in its quest to re-use launch vehicles.

  • Listen to the sound of a black hole feeding on stellar material

    The MIT study could shed light on how supermassive black holes help shape their galaxies.

  • U.S. Black farmers lost $326 billion worth of land in 20th century - study

    Black farmers in the United States lost roughly $326 billion worth of acreage during the 20th century, according to the first study to quantify the present-day value of that loss. Land loss is a contributor to the racial wealth gap in the United States and an issue that has marred the relationship between the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and minority farmers. "Wealth and land is one way in this country that you're able to grow opportunity for your family," said Dr. Dania Francis, professor of economics at the University of Massachusetts-Boston and lead author of the study published on Sunday in the American Economic Association's Papers and Proceedings journal.

  • Inside the secretive Silicon Valley startup trying to save the oceans with tech

    When Matthew Dunbabin saw the devastation wrought on tropical reef ecosystems by overfishing and climate change, he wondered if robots could help. With money from the Queensland University of Technology, where he is a professor of robotics, Dunbabin’s team developed a prototype underwater robot to reseed dying reefs with tiny coral larvae. Then in 2019, Dunbabin was approached by Oceankind, a mysterious new ocean philanthropy organization that promised to accelerate his efforts.

  • You could see debris from Halley’s Comet zoom through the sky this week. What to know

    “Be patient—the show will last until dawn, so you have plenty of time to catch a glimpse,” NASA said.