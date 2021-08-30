U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,528.79
    +19.42 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,399.84
    -55.96 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,265.89
    +136.39 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,265.61
    -11.54 (-0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.02
    +0.28 (+0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.10
    -6.40 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    24.07
    -0.05 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1802
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2850
    -0.0270 (-2.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3761
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9000
    +0.0900 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,677.25
    -191.61 (-0.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,231.99
    +26.12 (+2.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,789.29
    +148.15 (+0.54%)
     

Slewing Bearing Market ($5.83Bn by 2028) Growth Forecast at 5.4% CAGR During 2021 to 2028 COVID Impact and Global Analysis by TheInsightPartners.com

The Insight Partners
·7 min read

The Slewing Bearing Market Growth impelled by growing preference for renewable energy, increasing defense budgets in different countries worldwide.

New , Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slewing Bearings Market: Key Insights
According to our new research study on “Slewing Bearings Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Rolling Element, Gear Type, Application, and Geography,” the Slewing Bearing Market is projected to reach US$ 5,831.2 million by 2028 from US$ 3,903.3 million in 2020; it is expected to register a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021–2028.

Slewing Bearings Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
Antex corp., IMO Group, Italcuscinetti S.p.A. a Socio Unico, Liebherr, NTN Corporation, Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, SKF, thyssenkrupp rothe erde Germany GmbH, THE TIMKEN COMPANY, Emerson Bearing Company are among the key players that are profiled during this market study. In addition to these players, several other essential market players were studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the global slewing bearings market and its ecosystem.

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Slewing Bearing Market - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00016137/

In 2020, NTN Corporation opened a new sales office in Dubai (UAE), with the goal of increasing sales in the Middle East and Africa, where future market growth is anticipated. NTN will construct and strengthen its sales and technical service systems, as well as boost sales throughout the Middle East and Africa by forming the new company.

Manufacturers worldwide are adopting automation solutions for the optimization of business operations. Industrial automation involves implementation of robotic systems and advanced technologies to perform various manufacturing and distribution processes. Industrial automation benefits plant operators through high productivity, information accuracy, output quality, safety, and flexibility. The rise in industrial automation along with the advent of new technologies such as computer-aided manufacturing (CAM), computer numerical control (CNC), Servo Drive technology-based automation, and rapid prototyping are subsequently contributing to the adoption of slewing bearings. Slewing bearings are widely used in the automated industrial robots and machinery. Thus, the rise in automation in the manufacturing sector is encouraging the emergence of new future trends in the slewing bearing market.

In Europe, the demand for slewing bearings is increasing among end users with the growing focus on machine efficiency to improve overall productivity and profit. The market growth in North America is credited to the presence of several slewing bearing manufacturers and service providers. The MEA and SAM are also contributing significantly to the global slewing bearing market growth. The presence of a number of oil refineries, and significant investments in infrastructure and automotive sector are factors contributing to the growth of the slewing bearing market in the MEA. Further, continuous growth in the world's population is compelling countries to invest actively in defense and medical industries.

Download Sample PDF Brochure of Slewing Bearing Market Growth Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00016137/

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the growth of the slewing bearing market. It has severely hit the mining and manufacturing sectors across the world. However, these sectors are not likely to experience long-term effects most of the projects are megaprojects. The sectors have managed to regain their normal pace of growth. Major strategic developments are taking place in the slewing bearing market. MNCs are investing more in this segment because of the increasing consumer demand. However, the imposition of lockdown by governments with the re-emergence of subsequent infection waves is likely to slower the production of slewing bearings intermittently.

Owing to the increasing concerns about national security, governments across the world are allocating greater funds to strong-arm their defense forces. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), the global military spending reached US$ 1,981 billion in 2020, with an increase of 2.6% on that in 2019. Currently, the communication and combat system modernization practices are peaking among most military forces, as a significant percentage of defense budget is spent on procuring advanced weapons and electronic equipment such as combat tanks, missile systems, and communication systems. The slewing bearings are widely used turrets of combat tanks, missile launchers, precision radar antennas, communication antennae, and gun mounts. Thus, increasing defense budgets in different countries worldwide are driving the slewing bearing market growth.

Order a Copy of Slewing Bearing Market Shares, Strategies and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00016137/

Slewing Bearings Market: Application Overview
Based on application, the slewing bearing market is segmented into wind & solar energy, aerospace & defense, medical, industrial machinery, oil & gas, mining, and others. The wind is among the cleanest source of energy as the energy generation process is not associated with any residue production. Growing focus on attaining sustainability and increasing emphasis on Paris Agreement to combat climate change are providing huge impetus to the wind industry. Solar energy is one of the widely used clean energy in the world. Photovoltaic cells are used to convert the sun's radiations and light into energy. The slewing bearings are used in the altitude-azimuth mountings and gear boxes of solar panels. Owing to the falling prices of solar technologies, backed by government incentives in the form of subsidiaries and taxes, corporates and households are implementing solar technologies for energy generation. With the world becoming more conscious about carbon emissions, the escalating adoption of clean energy is projected to drive the slewing bearing market.




Browse Related Reports:
Composite Bearings Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Product Type (Fiber Matrix, Metal Matrix); Application (Construction and Mining, Agriculture, Automotive, Aerospace, Marine, Others) and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/composite-bearings-market

Super Precision Bearing Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Angular Contact Ball Bearings, Cylindrical Roller Bearings, Others); Application (Machine Tools, Medical and Dental, Aviation and Defense, Precision Equipment) and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/super-precision-bearing-market

Mounted Bearing Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Ball Bearing, Roller Bearing); Housing Type (Plummer Block, Flanged Block, Take-up Block, Others); End-use (Construction and Mining, Automotive, Agriculture, Energy, General Industrial and Machinery, Others) and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/mounted-bearing-market

Roller Bearings Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Cylindrical, Tapered, Needle, Spherical, Others); End-user (Automotive, Electrical, Construction, Agriculture, Others) and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/roller-bearings-market

Rail Axle Bearings And Seals Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Bearing (Spherical Roller Bearings, Cylindrical Roller Bearings, Tapered Roller Bearings, Others); Seal (Lip Seals, Contact Seals, Non-contact Seals, Others); Train Type (High Speed Train, Mainline Train, Metro Train, Freight Train, Others) and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/rail-axle-bearings-and-seals-market

Slide Bearings Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Radial, Axial, Others); Application (Aerospace, Automotive, Construction, Oil and Gas, Medical, Transportation, Others) and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/slide-bearings-market




About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:
If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Press Release - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/slewing-bearings-market

Connect With Us on:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/7591674/admin/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tipmarkettrends
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theinsightpartners/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheInsightPartners
RSS/Feeds: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/feed/


Recommended Stories

  • China’s environmental goals are driving aluminum prices to a 10-year high

    Aluminum prices have jumped to the highest in 10 years, driven skyward in part by a crackdown on energy usage in China. It’s been a different story for companies like Reynolds Consumer Products—the kitchen-wrap maker’s CFO recently told analysts that it’s facing hundreds of millions of dollars in increased costs from higher prices for resin and aluminum. Heineken’s CFO says commodity costs including aluminum have shot up “very, very materially in the last couple of months.”

  • Oil Prices Rise As Ida Hits But OPEC Only Sees 'Delta, Delta, Delta'

    Oil prices rose after Hurricane Ida ripped through the Gulf Coast, while a key OPEC producer suggested holding off on a production increase.

  • Does the U.S. have a retirement crisis?

    At the end of a recent conference, the perennial question arose — once again — as to whether the United States faces a retirement crisis. While the NRRI depends on a number of specific assumptions, anything close to 50% at risk does seem like a serious problem to me. The conference participant bolstering the no-crisis view cited a survey prepared by the Society of Actuaries.

  • US vaccination wars are a headache business owners could do without

    Nobody wants to play vaccine cop but the aggressive attitude of some unvaccinated patrons is making a tough situation worse Across the country, such as here in San Francisco, businesses such as restaurants are requiring proof of Covid vaccination from customers. Photograph: John G Mabanglo/EPA There are plenty of vaccines available but, as it turns out, not everyone wants to get vaccinated. And those that choose not to – for whatever reason – are creating headaches for countless small business o

  • Hurricane Ida Shut Oil Production. Why Oil Prices Aren’t Rising.

    Hurricane Ida knocked nearly all of the oil production in the Gulf of Mexico region. Oil prices, however, are little changed and natural gas prices are falling. There’s no doubt Ida was bad for oil production.

  • Uber prices soar as ride-hailing app struggles to hire new drivers

    The price of Uber rides has spiked as the taxi-hailing app struggles to match soaring demand with a supply of drivers.

  • Top Growth Stocks for September 2021

    Growth investing is one of two main fundamental investment strategies, the other being value investing. Investors employing a growth investing strategy will typically place the majority of their portfolio in growth stocks, which are shares of companies whose earnings or sales are expected to grow at a significantly faster rate than the rest of the market. The primary way investors expect to earn profits from growth investing is through capital gains.

  • Top Small-Cap Stocks for September 2021

    These are the small-cap stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Billionaire Warren Buffett turns 91, but isn’t slowing down anytime soon

    Yahoo Finance editor-in-chief Andy Serwer joins Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi to discuss Warren Buffett’s 91st Birthday, his possible replacement as CEO for Berkshire after he decides to step down, and some of Buffett’s most notable achievements in his life that have helped to differentiate his legacy from other CEOs.

  • High Pay for Covid-19 Nurses Leads to Shortages at Some Hospitals

    Covid-19 has altered the labor market for nurses. Thousands quit staff jobs for stints as travel nurses making two or three times their previous pay, leaving many small and not-for-profit hospitals struggling to compete.

  • WSJ Opinion: Who Needs a Booster, and Who Doesn't?

    Paul Gigot interviews Dr. Marty Makary of Johns Hopkins. Photo: Bloomberg

  • 3 Food and Beverage Companies for Dividend Stock Fans

    Investing in the stock market is a fantastic way to build long-term wealth. While the broader S&P 500 has returned close to 10% annually over time, there are certain individual stocks that provide even more benefit to shareholders in the form of steady and growing dividends. In addition to the potential for stock price appreciation, Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) are three popular food and beverage stocks that dividend fans should seriously consider.

  • How to Become a 401(k) Millionaire

    Fidelity Investments reported that the number of 401(k) millionaires—investors with 401(k) account balances of $1 million or more—reached 233,000 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019, a 16% increase from the third quarter's count of 200,000 and up over 1000% from 2009's count of 21,000. Target-date funds are often offered as a default option by plan sponsors when employees don't make an investment choice on their own.

  • These Millennials Are Dumping Their Jobs to Plot New Careers

    Many young professionals, burned out from remote work and equipped with some savings, are quitting their jobs with no firm Plan B, taking a break to network and change course.

  • Rolls-Royce investor Causeway Capital calls for board refresh - Financial Times

    The California-based investment group is Rolls-Royce's second-largest shareholder with an about 7% stake, behind Capital Research Global Investors which owns about 9%, as per Refinitiv data. Causeway Capital could not be immediately reached by Reuters for a comment. "We regularly review the effectiveness, composition and skillset of our Board, using independent advice and benchmarking," a spokesperson for Rolls-Royce told Reuters.

  • Top Stocks for September 2021

    The Russell 1000 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. It represents approximately 92% of the total market capitalization of all listed stocks in the U.S. equity market. Value investing is a factor-based investing strategy that involves picking stocks that you believe are trading for less than what they are intrinsically worth, usually by measuring the ratio of the stock's price to one or more fundamental business metrics. Value investors believe that if a business is cheap compared to its intrinsic value, in this case as measured by its P/E ratio, the stock price may rise faster than others as the price comes back in line with the worth of the company.

  • Occidental Petroleum Shows Rising Price Performance With Jump To 84 RS Rating

    On Monday, Occidental Petroleum hit an important technical milestone, with its Relative Strength (RS) Rating rising into the 80-plus percentile with an upgrade to 84, up from 78 the day before. In terms of fundamentals, Occidental Petroleum has posted rising EPS growth over the last three quarters. Occidental Petroleum earns the No. 7 rank among its peers in the Oil & Gas-International Exploration & Production industry group.

  • Gasoline futures end at 1-month high as Hurricane Ida knocks refineries offline

    Gasoline futures settle on Monday at their highest price since the end of July, while oil prices end with a more modest move higher, after Hurricane Ida shut down most Gulf Coast refinery activity.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – August 30th, 2021

    Following a mixed week for Bitcoin and the broader market last week, a Bitcoin return to $50,000 would support a breakout start to the week.

  • Hong Kong shirtmaker Esquel Group resumes lawsuit in bid to remove Xinjiang unit from US forced-labour sanctions list

    Hong Kong-based Esquel Group, one of the world's biggest shirtmakers, said it had resumed litigation to remove its Xinjiang unit from an American blacklist after it failed to reach an agreement with the US Commerce Department on what conditions it could be removed. Earlier this month, Esquel won a rare victory over a US blacklisting when the End-User Review Committee, a US inter-agency body, voted to remove its Changji Esquel unit under certain conditions from the so-called entity list, which pr