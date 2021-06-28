U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,273.50
    +2.25 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,356.00
    +23.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,343.00
    +4.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,334.00
    +2.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.07
    +0.02 (+0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.60
    -3.20 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    25.97
    -0.12 (-0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1927
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5360
    +0.0490 (+3.30%)
     

  • Vix

    15.62
    -0.35 (-2.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3883
    +0.0008 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.7000
    -0.0600 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    34,523.84
    +1,506.15 (+4.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    825.40
    -17.25 (-2.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,136.07
    +26.10 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,003.16
    -63.02 (-0.22%)
     

Slice raises $20 million to go after the credit card industry in India

Manish Singh
·4 min read

Slice, an Indian fintech startup that has built a “super card” for millennials in India, said on Monday it has raised $20 million in a new financing round and is adding new features to change how people engage with their credit cards.

Existing investors Gunosy, Blume Ventures and others financed the new round in the Bangalore-headquartered startup, it said.

Even as hundreds of millions of Indians today have a bank account, only about 30 million have a credit card. Most people in the South Asian market are not eligible to get a credit card, and even many of those who are don’t bother to get one because the experience of signing up is too clumsy, time consuming, and the rewards don’t make up for it.

Slice has made it easier for far more people -- even those without a traditional full-time job -- to get a card, and the signup process doesn’t take forever.

New credit card additions in India. Data: Reserve Bank of India, Morgan Stanley. Image: Morgan Stanley

Rajan Bajaj, founder and chief executive of Slice, said in an interview with TechCrunch that the startup, which has already amassed over 3 million users, is now bringing rewards to its app as it attempts to turn the plastic card into a larger financial instrument.

“You use your card more often than you use Uber, Ola, Swiggy and Zomato combined. But the payment experience on the card leaves a lot to be desired. Eventually, if customers don’t see a value, they will abandon the card and move elsewhere,” he said.

“Banks treat credit cards like a loan product instead of a high frequency payment instrument and make money through late charges and interest rates. You see a random charge on your credit card statement, you don't recognize it so now you have to deal with a customer representative. More than half such users give up and just accept those charges," he said.

"We are upfront about all of this. There’s no such thing as a joining fee or annual fee for Slice members and there’s no minimum amount they are required to pay each month,” he said, adding that the startup is also profitable. "As we were building our platform, we recognized that there were many things that a credit card firm engages in that didn't make sense for the customers, so we didn't include those," he said.

Slice’s eponymous app shows hyperlocal deals from restaurants and also gives back up to 2% cashback on each transaction that is instantly redeemable to cash, he said.

One of the ideas behind the rewards, said Bajaj, is to have people engage with the app more often so that they know how much money they are spending. Customers can also use the app to make several purchases (for instance, by scanning a QR code).

"We see the card as a payment product, and we are solving it as a consumer experience problem with a customer first approach in mind," he said. Within six months of joining Slice, more than 65% member's credit score climbs to 730, he said.

To make it easier for members to pay their bills and not worry about any additional charges, Slice now offers them the ability to split their bill and make the payment in a duration of up to three months -- the longest in the industry -- at no interest.

Slice has also become a formidable rival to established credit card firms in recent years. Bajaj said about 50% of new customers who are joining Slice today hold a credit card from a competing firm, he said. More than half of these customers switch to Slice as their primary card, he added.

“With the new features, which are very competitive, we expect to switch more than 80% of customers who own other cards to use Slice as their primary card in the next six to eight months,” he said, adding that the startup is able to offer better rewards than most credit cards because it spends just a fraction of its rivals in acquiring new customers.

“Our existing customers tell their friends about Slice. We don’t have to stand in malls and airports to advertise our product,” he said.

The coronavirus pandemic has significantly shrunk people's spending habits and hence hurt several fintech startups. But the Bangalore-based startup said not only has it recovered but it's also growing. Slice said the month of May was its best month since inception, and June has shown 25% growth.

The startup, which provides users credit limit through its own balance sheet, said it will deploy the fresh funding into developing more features for customers.

"Slice's biggest advantage is how well they understand millennials and gen z. Their approach to solving their issues has been truly refreshing and building something simple and hassle-free has been a part of their DNA since inception. The Slice super card has the potential to fundamentally change the way the next generation thinks about the concept of credit cards altogether and we, at Gunosy, are glad to be a part of their growth story," said Shinji Kimura, chairman and chief executive of Gunosy, in a statement.

Recommended Stories

  • Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks fall flat in game two of the Eastern Conference Finals

    Former Oklahoma Sooners star Trae Young wasn't able to lead the Hawks to second-consecutive win in the Eastern Conference Finals.

  • Do tech mafias need a modern refresh?

    Rumor has it, if you whisper mafia to a venture capitalist or tech reporter, a seed investment and headline appears within minutes. Tech mafias, otherwise known as a group of early employees within a company who spin out to start their own, independently successful companies, became a popularized term thanks to PayPal in the early 2000s. Everything is a mafia, including you, dear Startups Weekly newsletter subscribers.

  • Finding the Real Hawks Is Key to Picking Emerging-Market Winners

    (Bloomberg) -- The race to top of the emerging-market currency pack will be determined by central banks that are taking no chances with inflation. The trick is singling out those ready to turn rhetoric into action.Recent winners are the Mexican peso, Brazilian real and Hungary’s forint -- currencies whose central banks raised rates this month, protecting their relative yield advantage against accelerating prices and the prospect of rising U.S. rates. Attention now turns to Colombia, Turkey and P

  • The Big Reason Why DSLR Lenses Should Cost Less

    Many of those lenses could receive new life by being adapted to mirrorless cameras. Manufacturers have stated that lenses for mirrorless cameras are often more complicated and better. Will those people buy more than one DSLR lens?

  • Investors Rooting for A&W, with 100 Years of Continued Growth

    A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN), the small cap Canadian legacy stock, continues to return big over the long run. It is hard to find someone who is not familiar with this brand. As the 4th-largest quick service restaurant in Canada, it is also one of the most recognizable food and beverage companies in North America. Over the past few years, the franchise empire recently introduced a grass-fed beef burger to go along with its already wildly popular veggie burger. The company has lis

  • Jack Dorsey: Unpicking Twitter boss's passion for Nigeria

    The social media platform is banned but Jack Dorsey remains a hugely popular figure in the country.

  • With Covid-19 Easing, Diplomats Urge Biden to Lift ‘Unfair’ Ban on European Travelers

    The 15-month-old ban on travel from Europe and the U.K. is coming under criticism from European diplomats and business groups, which say it has hampered the operations of companies that need European workers in the U.S.

  • South Africa Lockdown; Wuhan Scientist Speaks Out: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa raised the nation’s coronavirus alert status to its second-highest level, banning all gatherings and closing schools for two weeks.Australia’s New South Wales state recorded 18 new local cases as Sydney remains in lockdown. Hong Kong suspended vaccinations, just days after its inoculation rate hit a record, as a black rainstorm hit the financial hub while a cluster at Singapore Changi General Hospital doubled to 10 cases.China’s influence o

  • Trump joins video platform Rumble ahead of Ohio rally

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump joined video platform Rumble on Saturday, the same day he will take the stage at a campaign-style rally in Ohio, his first such event since the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Trump lost his social media megaphone earlier this year when he was blocked by a slew of platforms after his supporters stormed the Capitol. Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington told Reuters that joining Rumble was in addition to the former president's plan to start his own platform, rather than a replacement for this plan.

  • Big Banks Seen Increasing Dividends by 10% on Average

    Barclays analyst Jason Goldberg highlights potential payouts from Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley.

  • Princess Diana Envisioned Prince Harry As Prince William's 'Wingman' Once He Was King

    When rumors of an ongoing feud between Prince William and Prince Harry became public, royal fans were understandably devasted to see the two once-inseparable brothers drift apart. Of all the people who were upset about the brotherly feud, however, we can assume the person who would be the most heartbroken would be the late Princess […]

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 That Can Rip Higher

    Every investor wants to see his stocks pay off – or he wouldn’t be in the markets. But finding the right investment, the ‘one’ that will bring in the high returns, can sometimes be challenging. A smart investor will apply a few basic, common-sense rules – and stick to them. One of the basic rules of investing is “buy low, sell high." This will naturally bring us to the low-cost, small-cap side of the stock market. While big names get the headlines, the small-cap stocks offer the highest returns.

  • Peter Thiel turned his Roth IRA into a pot of gold. You can too, but tread carefully

    Peter Thiel transformed a tiny Roth IRA worth approximately $2,000 into a $5 billion tax-free behemoth, according to an article from the investigative news site ProPublica. “You would have to tread very carefully,” said Michelle Gessner of Gessner Wealth Strategies in Houston, Texas. “I don’t think it’s impossible for the average person to do their own smaller scale version of it,” said Malcolm Ethridge, executive vice president at CIC Wealth in Rockville, Md., and host of The Tech Money podcast.

  • 3 Vanguard Funds Rated 5 Stars by Morningstar

    Learn about three Vanguard funds that have a five-star rating from Morningstar that specialize in investing in specific niches of the securities market.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Heartland Express Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Crypto Long & Short: This Bear Market May Not Last Long

    Cryptocurrency markets will likely stay under sell pressure for the next few weeks, but data points indicate this bear may be short-lived.

  • Why Namibia Could Become The Biggest Oil Story of the Decade

    A junior oil explorer may have just found indicators of what we think could be the last great onshore oil discovery on Earth, and supermajors could soon take notice

  • Warren Buffett's top 8 lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic

    The legendary investor says these are the key takeaways for investors and consumers.

  • Inflation Greets Retirees Emerging From the Pandemic. Here’s How to Prepare.

    The spike in inflation raises two questions for retirees: Is there a reason to be concerned? And if so, how can you prepare?

  • Trail of Brothers Linked to Missing Bitcoin Stash Is Still Murky

    (Bloomberg) -- The Cajee brothers, who ran a cryptocurrency investment platform from South Africa that the local regulator suspects of being a Ponzi scheme, are confounding both their family and desperate investors alike.It’s still hard to establish the whereabouts of Ameer and Raees Cajee, the pair that operated Johannesburg-based Africrypt since 2019. They appear to have vanished, along with an estimated $3.6 billion in Bitcoin -- an amount that a lawyer for the brothers said was inflated.Atto