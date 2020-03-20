A Sliding Share Price Has Us Looking At Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.'s (NYSE:RCL) P/E Ratio

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) share price has dived 80% in the last thirty days. And that drop will have no doubt have some shareholders concerned that the 81% share price decline, over the last year, has turned them into bagholders. For those wondering, a bagholder is someone who keeps holding a losing stock indefinitely, without taking the time to consider its prospects carefully, going forward.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Check out our latest analysis for Royal Caribbean Cruises

How Does Royal Caribbean Cruises's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 2.50 that sentiment around Royal Caribbean Cruises isn't particularly high. If you look at the image below, you can see Royal Caribbean Cruises has a lower P/E than the average (11.3) in the hospitality industry classification.

NYSE:RCL Price Estimation Relative to Market, March 20th 2020 More

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Royal Caribbean Cruises shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Since the market seems unimpressed with Royal Caribbean Cruises, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Royal Caribbean Cruises saw earnings per share improve by 4.3% last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 21%.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting Royal Caribbean Cruises's P/E?

Net debt totals a substantial 227% of Royal Caribbean Cruises's market cap. This level of debt justifies a relatively low P/E, so remain cognizant of the debt, if you're comparing it to other stocks.

The Verdict On Royal Caribbean Cruises's P/E Ratio

Royal Caribbean Cruises trades on a P/E ratio of 2.5, which is below the US market average of 12.2. It's good to see EPS growth in the last 12 months, but the debt on the balance sheet might be muting expectations. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become more pessimistic about Royal Caribbean Cruises over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 12.4 back then to 2.5 today. For those who prefer invest in growth, this stock apparently offers limited promise, but the deep value investors may find the pessimism around this stock enticing.

Story continues