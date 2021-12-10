U.S. markets open in 2 hours 1 minute

'Slitterhead' is a new horror game from the creator of Silent Hill

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
Slitterhead

We finally know what Keiichiro Toyama has been up to since leaving Sony. At The Game Awards, Toyama's Bokeh Game Studio revealed Slitterhead. It's a horror-action game that will see you fighting grotesque skeletal monsters. Beyond that, the first trailer the studio shared didn't reveal much about the game's plot. Toyama is best known for his work on Silent Hill and more recently the Gravity Rush series. Also working on the project is Devil May Cry character designer Tatsuya Yoshikawa. 

Slitterhead does not have a release date currently.

