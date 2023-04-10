SHENZHEN, China, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Shenzhen SlkorMicro Semicon has made new achievements in the semicon industry, it held the National Excellent Agents Conference successfully, Wu Bo, as an outstanding agent, expressed his confidence in the platform. In the field of human resource management, it conducted corporate culture training.He Junju as an employee, shared his views .SlkorMicro created a new era of "industry, academia and research" and "internationalization of business models" in the semiconductor field.

On March 25, 2023, Slkormicro's annual national agent awards conference was grandly held in the banquet hall of the Hilton Hotel. Dozens of outstanding agent partners from all over the country were invited to attend. The conference comprehensively summarized Slkor's 2022 agent sales, exchanged the development strategy and industrial planning, technical route, product layout, etc. of Slkor (www.slkoric.com) in 2023, and presented awards to the outstanding agents of the previous year.

Shenzhen SlkorMicro Semicon Co., Ltd. has been implementing the agency system since its establishment. Wubo believes that the three most prominent competition points of Sakowei are as follows: excellent leader & team, high-quality products and excellent marketing ability. (https://www.slkoric.com/sLkormicro-dynamics/568750.html)

There are more than 30 new colleagues who enter the headquarters of Kinghelm (www.kinghelm.com.cn) and SlkorMicro Semicon Co., Ltd. (www.slkoric.com) in February after the Spring Festival in 2023, and the total number of staff in the Company headquarter is nearly 100. In order to make new employees understand and fit into the company better, and enhance the sense of identity and belonging, the administration department of the Company organized a series of trainings for new employees, namely, corporate culture and ethics given by Song Shiqiang, general manager of Kinghelm/SlkorMicro Semicon Co., Ltd.. Mr. Song always cited classics in the whole training process, which was simple but profound and interesting, he skillfully integrated the traditional Chinese studies and Buddhism into the daily routines of the Company, and everyone expressed strong feelings and benefited a lot.(https://www.slkoric.com/sLkormicro-dynamics/800388.html)

The reputation of "SLKOR" brand in semiconductor industry is growing day by day. Official website of SlkorMicro Semicon Co., Ltd. (www.slkormicro.com) not only displays products of SlkorMicro Semicon Co., Ltd. and promotes the "SLKOR" brand, but also carries out technical exchanges, ideological collisions, information exchanges and data inquiry, etc. in the industry, and it has gradually become one of the most important platforms for coordinated development in the semiconductor industry. (https://www.slkoric.com/sLkormicro-dynamics/707990.html)

