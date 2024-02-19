SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.11

SLM Corporation's (NASDAQ:SLM) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.11 per share on 15th of March. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 2.2%.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that SLM's stock price has increased by 45% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

SLM's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, SLM's earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. With the company not bringing in any cash, paying out to shareholders is bound to become difficult at some point.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 35.4% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 13% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

SLM Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 5 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.12 in 2019 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.44. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 30% over that duration. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. It's encouraging to see that SLM has been growing its earnings per share at 19% a year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for SLM's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. While SLM is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for SLM you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

