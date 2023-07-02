SLOMAN NEPTUN Schiffahrts-Aktiengesellschaft (HMSE:NEP) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A €1.50 Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that SLOMAN NEPTUN Schiffahrts-Aktiengesellschaft (HMSE:NEP) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. This means that investors who purchase SLOMAN NEPTUN Schiffahrts-Aktiengesellschaft's shares on or after the 7th of July will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 11th of July.

The company's next dividend payment will be €1.50 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of €1.50 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, SLOMAN NEPTUN Schiffahrts-Aktiengesellschaft has a trailing yield of 2.7% on the current stock price of €55. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. SLOMAN NEPTUN Schiffahrts-Aktiengesellschaft paid out just 5.9% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 2.8% of its cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that SLOMAN NEPTUN Schiffahrts-Aktiengesellschaft's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's encouraging to see SLOMAN NEPTUN Schiffahrts-Aktiengesellschaft has grown its earnings rapidly, up 80% a year for the past five years. With earnings per share growing rapidly and the company sensibly reinvesting almost all of its profits within the business, SLOMAN NEPTUN Schiffahrts-Aktiengesellschaft looks like a promising growth company.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past seven years, SLOMAN NEPTUN Schiffahrts-Aktiengesellschaft has increased its dividend at approximately 6.0% a year on average. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid SLOMAN NEPTUN Schiffahrts-Aktiengesellschaft? It's great that SLOMAN NEPTUN Schiffahrts-Aktiengesellschaft is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. SLOMAN NEPTUN Schiffahrts-Aktiengesellschaft looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in SLOMAN NEPTUN Schiffahrts-Aktiengesellschaft for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example, SLOMAN NEPTUN Schiffahrts-Aktiengesellschaft has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

