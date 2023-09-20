SLOMAN NEPTUN Schiffahrts-Aktiengesellschaft (HMSE:NEP) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, SLOMAN NEPTUN Schiffahrts-Aktiengesellschaft (HMSE:NEP) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on SLOMAN NEPTUN Schiffahrts-Aktiengesellschaft is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = €40m ÷ (€296m - €30m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, SLOMAN NEPTUN Schiffahrts-Aktiengesellschaft has an ROCE of 15%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Shipping industry average of 16%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for SLOMAN NEPTUN Schiffahrts-Aktiengesellschaft's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of SLOMAN NEPTUN Schiffahrts-Aktiengesellschaft, check out these free graphs here.

What Does the ROCE Trend For SLOMAN NEPTUN Schiffahrts-Aktiengesellschaft Tell Us?

SLOMAN NEPTUN Schiffahrts-Aktiengesellschaft has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 1,954% in that same time. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

The Bottom Line On SLOMAN NEPTUN Schiffahrts-Aktiengesellschaft's ROCE

As discussed above, SLOMAN NEPTUN Schiffahrts-Aktiengesellschaft appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. Considering the stock has delivered 13% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

SLOMAN NEPTUN Schiffahrts-Aktiengesellschaft does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

