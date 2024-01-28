SLOMAN NEPTUN Schiffahrts-Aktiengesellschaft's (HMSE:NEP) investors will be pleased with their respectable 58% return over the last three years

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But many of us dare to dream of bigger returns, and build a portfolio ourselves. For example, SLOMAN NEPTUN Schiffahrts-Aktiengesellschaft (HMSE:NEP) shareholders have seen the share price rise 50% over three years, well in excess of the market decline (10%, not including dividends). On the other hand, the returns haven't been quite so good recently, with shareholders up just 9.8% , including dividends .

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, SLOMAN NEPTUN Schiffahrts-Aktiengesellschaft's TSR for the last 3 years was 58%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that SLOMAN NEPTUN Schiffahrts-Aktiengesellschaft shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 9.8% over one year. That's including the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 6%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand SLOMAN NEPTUN Schiffahrts-Aktiengesellschaft better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with SLOMAN NEPTUN Schiffahrts-Aktiengesellschaft .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

