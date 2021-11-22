U.S. markets close in 5 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,741.36
    +43.40 (+0.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,898.98
    +297.00 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,198.59
    +141.15 (+0.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,346.67
    +3.51 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.95
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.30
    -29.30 (-1.58%)
     

  • Silver

    24.60
    -0.18 (-0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1257
    -0.0041 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5860
    +0.0500 (+3.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3417
    -0.0023 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7050
    +0.7200 (+0.63%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,305.86
    -609.44 (-1.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,443.47
    +32.43 (+2.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,238.16
    +14.59 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,774.11
    +28.24 (+0.09%)
     

Slope takes in first capital with visions of being ‘Stripe for global B2B payments’

Christine Hall
·3 min read

Alice Deng and Lawrence Murata were working at artificial intelligence companies when they found inspiration from their respective family's businesses to create Slope, which enables businesses an easy way to offer buy now, pay later services.

Prior to the global pandemic, suppliers were extending net terms of 30 days to pay, but at that scale, it is hard to build up credit for small businesses, Murata told TechCrunch.

“Then with the global pandemic, the pace at which business-to-business payment was moving online was accelerating,” Murata told TechCrunch. “We wanted to bring it online at checkout and empower businesses by making access to capital easy.”

Businesses can get approved in seconds and begin offering the installments. At checkout, customers can choose the payment terms that work for them. Slope manages the lending, underwriting and any debt collection, and will pay out to the business once the product or service ships.

Slope
Slope

Slope, how it works. Image Credits: Slope

Deng and Murata are two-time Y Combinator founders, most recently attending the 2021 summer cohort. They actually went into the batch with a different company and pivoted to the business model Slope is today, launching in August.

Already, the company is growing at an incredible pace — 15 times in gross merchandise volume in just the last 30 days. In the past three months is has acquired merchant customers in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, India and Singapore. It will soon add merchants to its waitlist from China, Brazil and Europe.

Today, the company announced $8 million in seed funding from a group of backers that include Global Founders Capital and founders of Dropbox, DoorDash, Opendoor, Plaid, PlanGrid, Mercury and Pilot. The core focus for the new funding is to grow Slope’s team, build out the infrastructure for customer-centric experiences and get merchants onboarded from the waitlist.

The global B2B payments market was valued at $870 billion in 2020, with projections of reaching $1.9 trillion by 2028. At the same time, it was estimated that $127 trillion of payment flows are attributed to B2B payments, and this is expected to rise to $200 trillion, also by 2028.

“Our vision is to be Stripe for global B2B,” Deng said. “Winning in B2B requires building infrastructure and a core competency in global cross border transactions, that B2C players like Affirm and Afterpay haven't had to grapple with.”

In addition, the co-founders interviewed hundreds of small businesses about the need for BNPL and ended up signing deals even before Slope had a product, which Deng noted was validation that this was a huge need in the market.

Don Stalter, partner at Global Founders Capital, said Slope’s growth was “impressive from the start, and one of the fastest-growing companies we have seen globally, at its stage and leanness of the team.”

Businesses have gone to banks for business loans, but it was a “janky process,” and anyone who can improve it at a rate of five times with technology will be a major disrupter, and if they can do it 100 time, they will revolutionize it, he added.

He believes Deng and Lawrence can do this by taking that big B2B payments market and attacking it with artificial intelligence and new technology that is going to improve opportunities for businesses.

Checkout is the key to frictionless B2B e-commerce

Recommended Stories

  • Op-Ed: California needs to keep the Diablo Canyon nuclear plant open to meet its climate goals

    Diablo Canyon accounts for 15% of California's carbon-free electricity. If it shuts down in 2025 as scheduled, carbon emissions will increase despite more solar and wind power.

  • Teladoc Stock: Bull vs. Bear

    Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) can be somewhat polarizing. First, the virtual care market is just getting started and has massive growth prospects. Second, Teladoc is in the best position to succeed in this market over the long term.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Micron Stock?

    Micron Technology's (NASDAQ: MU) stock price rallied 8% on Nov. 19 after two Wall Street analysts made bullish statements about the memory chipmaker. As such, he expects Micron to benefit from "more positive catalysts" in the coming months and maintains a "buy" rating with a price target of $120 -- more than 40% above its current price. Muse believes Micron's earnings will start improving in its February or May quarters as it resolves its supply chain shortages, and that DRAM prices will rebound in the first or second calendar quarters of 2021.

  • 4 Stocks That Can Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by the Time You Retire

    You may know the company is the maker of graphics cards aimed at video gamers and computer visualization professionals like animators or architects. Sales to the gaming market grew a solid 42% year over year. Nvidia's got a much bigger and less fickle growth opportunity ahead of it, though, in the form of data centers.

  • 3 Reasons I Bought More Roku Stock Last Week

    Let me count out the reasons I think Roku will bounce back. Sharp corrections and even outright crashes are par for the course when it comes to Roku. Roku shares had recovered to trade as high as $151.20 by Feb. 2020.

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Biden Picks Powell For Fed Chief; Tesla Races Higher On Elon Musk Tweet

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 150 points Monday, as President Biden picked Jerome Powell for a second term. Tesla raced higher.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Billionaires Bought Hand Over Fist in the Third Quarter

    Billionaire money manager Jim Simons runs a gigantic hedge fund, Renaissance Technologies, which held over 3,000 positions at the end of Q3 and had more than $130 billion in assets under management. One high-growth stock Simons and his team couldn't get enough of is electric vehicle (EV) leader Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA).

  • Better Buy: IBM or Kyndryl?

    Many investors are wondering what to do with this new Kyndryl stock. Is it a better buy than the parent company, IBM?

  • Nvidia Stock: Bull vs. Bear

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has its fingers in numerous pies and is rapidly growing in each. The bullish case rests upon Nvidia maximizing that potential, while the bear case says that for all that the semiconductor stock is growing, the market has already baked the opportunities into the stock price and then some. The growth rates are even accelerating lately, as Nvidia's year-over-year revenue growth spiked to 68% in the second quarter of fiscal 2022, a period that ended on Aug. 1.

  • Is Alibaba Stock a Buy?

    Alibaba's (NYSE: BABA) stock tumbled 11% on Nov. 18 after the Chinese e-commerce and cloud leader posted its second-quarter earnings report. Its revenue rose 29% year-over-year to 200.7 billion yuan ($31.

  • Where Will Sundial Growers Be in 3 Years?

    Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) is one of the major marijuana stocks investors like to dump on, and sometimes with good reason. One of the biggest knocks against Sundial Growers is its penchant for diluting shareholders. While many of the marijuana stocks that have gone public in the past few years have issued more stock to raise cash, Sundial has been especially busy doing it, unleashing a tsunami of shares over the past two years that increased the share count by 2,150%.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    Investors are in the stock market to find growth, returns, and profits, and the last year has brought plenty of that. The S&P 500 and NASDAQ both finished last week at near record high. The indexes are up 25% for the year. The gains have not come easy. Stocks are gaining for now, while the Fed continues to hold interest rates low and inflation has jumped to a 30-year high. Cash is simply not a good investment, as savings’ real yields are turning negative and rising prices are eating away at purc

  • 2 Cheap Pharma Stocks That Pay A Tidy Dividend

    When it comes to dividend investing, pharmaceutical stocks can be quite appealing. Because they can count on a regular volume of sales for their established medicines, they tend to have a bottom line that is stable enough to pay out dividends for years and years. Today, I'll be looking at two such pharma businesses that are both undervalued and that don't skimp on the dividend.

  • Will PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) Spend Its Cash Wisely?

    We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining...

  • 3 Reddit Stocks to Buy in November

    The fact that so many people are even talking about these names speaks volumes about their potential movement.

  • 3 Dependable High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Three dividend stocks that currently stand out to our contributors for their combination of dependability and yield are Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), Consolidated Edison (NYSE: ED), and TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE). Reuben Gregg Brewer (Enterprise Products Partners): I could highlight Enterprise Products Partners' 23 consecutive years of distribution growth and easily proclaim that it is dependable.

  • 3 Vaccine Latecomers That Could Double Your Money

    Experts predict the coronavirus will stick around -- so a potential end to the pandemic wouldn't necessarily equal an end to the need for vaccination. In fact, you may see bigger returns from an investment in a smaller biotech company that hasn't yet reached the vaccine finish line. Positive clinical trial reports or regulatory submissions could be major catalysts.

  • 10 Best Stocks To Buy According To Josh Resnick’s Jericho Capital Asset Management

    In this article, we will be discussing the 10 best stocks to buy according to Josh Resnick’s Jericho Capital Asset Management. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Resnick’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks To Buy According To Josh Resnick’s Jericho Capital Asset Management. […]

  • Reclusive Billionaire Jaime Gilinski Makes Biggest Bid of His Life

    (Bloomberg) -- Over a span of four decades, Colombia’s Jaime Gilinski has quietly amassed a fortune exceeding $4 billion by expanding his family’s group of companies and pushing into new areas like banking, finance and real estate.Most Read from BloombergNew York City Is Building a Wall of Oysters to Fend Off FloodsA Denser City, But at What Cost?The Women Behind Historic House DesignsFrom Bathhouses to Fisheries, Hidden Inflation Is Creeping Across JapanMaverick 70-Year-Old CEO Is Determined to

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    This week I see Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN), Jack in the Box (NASDAQ: JACK), and Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ: CBRL) as stocks that you may want to consider steering clear from this week. It even fared well last year when things weren't so hot, posting double-digit gains.