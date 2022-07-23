Slot Machine Market Recorded a 9.07% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021, Advent of Innovative Slot Display Solutions is a Major Trend Fueling Market Growth - Technavio

The slot machine market by Product (digital and mechanical) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA)

NEW YORK, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The slot machine market size is expected to increase by USD 8.91 billion, at progressing a CAGR of 12.14 % from 2020 to 2025 as per the latest market report by Technavio. The advent of innovative slot display solutions is a major trend supporting the slot machine market share growth. Electronic gaming machines are gaining traction in modern casinos as they are user-friendly and can be easily upgraded. The slot machines currently offered in the market feature signage that is taller, wider, larger, more uniquely shaped, and of higher resolution than the ones previously offered. For instance, in October 2019, Everi launched its Empire Flex video platform with a 49-inch flexed display on top of the company's popular Empire MPX base. It features 4K content, industry-unique flexible integrated light bars, and a large, enhanced glass button deck.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Slot Machine Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025

Slot Machine Market: Segmentation Analysis

Technavio report extensively covers slot machine market segmentation by product (digital and mechanical) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA)

Revenue Generating Segment - The slot machine market share growth in the digital segment will be significant for revenue generation. Digital slot machines are considered highly user-friendly equipment as they provide all the information in a display format of commentaries and help one play without any assistance or help. Such attributes have led to the widespread demand for these machines in casinos.

Regional Segment - 35% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. The UK, Italy, and France are the key markets for slot machines in Europe. However, the market growth rate in Europe will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The changing regulatory landscape in European countries will facilitate the slot machine market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

Slot Machine Market: Major Growth Drivers

The slot machine market growth is expected to be driven by the following factors:

Growing vendor involvement in the market

Legalization of gambling

Expansion of casinos

Slot Machine Market: Vendor Analysis

The slot machine market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as competitive pricing strategies to compete in the market. The slot machine market report also offers information on several market vendors, including AMATIC Industries GmbH, APEX pro gaming AS, APOLLO SOFT s.r.o., Aristocrat Leisure Ltd., Eclipse Gaming Systems LLC, International Game Technology plc, KONAMI HOLDINGS CORP., NOVOMATIC AG, Scientific Games Corp., and Universal Entertainment Corp. among others.

AMATIC Industries GmbH - The company offers CX 30 upright slot machines for games.

Slot Machine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.14% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 8.91 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.07 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Italy, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AMATIC Industries GmbH, APEX pro gaming AS, APOLLO SOFT s.r.o., Aristocrat Leisure Ltd., Eclipse Gaming Systems LLC, International Game Technology plc, KONAMI HOLDINGS CORP., NOVOMATIC AG, Scientific Games Corp., and Universal Entertainment Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

