Slot Machine Market Recorded a 9.07% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021, Advent of Innovative Slot Display Solutions is a Major Trend Fueling Market Growth - Technavio

·6 min read

The slot machine market by Product (digital and mechanical) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA)

NEW YORK, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The slot machine market size is expected to increase by USD 8.91 billion, at progressing a CAGR of 12.14 % from 2020 to 2025 as per the latest market report by Technavio. The advent of innovative slot display solutions is a major trend supporting the slot machine market share growth. Electronic gaming machines are gaining traction in modern casinos as they are user-friendly and can be easily upgraded. The slot machines currently offered in the market feature signage that is taller, wider, larger, more uniquely shaped, and of higher resolution than the ones previously offered. For instance, in October 2019, Everi launched its Empire Flex video platform with a 49-inch flexed display on top of the company's popular Empire MPX base. It features 4K content, industry-unique flexible integrated light bars, and a large, enhanced glass button deck.

For more highlights on the market trends - Request a sample now!

Slot Machine Market: Segmentation Analysis

Technavio report extensively covers slot machine market segmentation by product (digital and mechanical) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA)

  • Revenue Generating Segment - The slot machine market share growth in the digital segment will be significant for revenue generation. Digital slot machines are considered highly user-friendly equipment as they provide all the information in a display format of commentaries and help one play without any assistance or help. Such attributes have led to the widespread demand for these machines in casinos.

  • Regional Segment - 35% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. The UK, Italy, and France are the key markets for slot machines in Europe. However, the market growth rate in Europe will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The changing regulatory landscape in European countries will facilitate the slot machine market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

To know about the market contribution of each segment - Grab a sample now!

Slot Machine Market: Major Growth Drivers
The slot machine market growth is expected to be driven by the following factors:

  • Growing vendor involvement in the market

  • Legalization of gambling

  • Expansion of casinos

  • To have elaborated information on the drivers along with the market challenges - Click Now!

Slot Machine Market: Vendor Analysis

The slot machine market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as competitive pricing strategies to compete in the market.  The slot machine market report also offers information on several market vendors, including AMATIC Industries GmbH, APEX pro gaming AS, APOLLO SOFT s.r.o., Aristocrat Leisure Ltd., Eclipse Gaming Systems LLC, International Game Technology plc, KONAMI HOLDINGS CORP., NOVOMATIC AG, Scientific Games Corp., and Universal Entertainment Corp. among others.

  • AMATIC Industries GmbH - The company offers CX 30 upright slot machines for games.

  • To know about the offerings of each vendor - Grab a sample now!

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Slot Machine Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

  • What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

  • What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

  • Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

  • What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

  • Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Slot Machine Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Slot Machine Market Forecast Report -  Buy Now!

Related Reports:

Slot Machine Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.14%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 8.91 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

9.07

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

Europe at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, Italy, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AMATIC Industries GmbH, APEX pro gaming AS, APOLLO SOFT s.r.o., Aristocrat Leisure Ltd., Eclipse Gaming Systems LLC, International Game Technology plc, KONAMI HOLDINGS CORP., NOVOMATIC AG, Scientific Games Corp., and Universal Entertainment Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

 

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Digital - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Mechanical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • AMATIC Industries GmbH

  • APEX pro gaming AS

  • APOLLO SOFT s.r.o.

  • Aristocrat Leisure Ltd.

  • Eclipse Gaming Systems LLC

  • International Game Technology plc

  • KONAMI HOLDINGS CORP.

  • NOVOMATIC AG

  • Scientific Games Corp.

  • Universal Entertainment Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/slot-machine-market-recorded-a-9-07-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2021--advent-of-innovative-slot-display-solutions-is-a-major-trend-fueling-market-growth---technavio-301591141.html

SOURCE Technavio

