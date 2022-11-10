Slot Machine Market Size to Grow by USD 9.77 Bn, global Casinos and Gaming Market Considered as Parent Market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global slot machine market has been categorized as a part of the global casinos and gaming market within the overall global hotels, restaurants, and leisure market. The parent market, the global casinos and gaming market, covers products and companies engaged in casinos and gambling facilities and operations. The market includes casino hotels, standalone casinos, riverboat casinos, gambling machine manufacturers, bingo halls, Internet gambling services, lottery services, and betting services. Technavio calculates the global hotels, restaurants, and leisure market based on combined revenue generated by the operators of casinos and gaming, resorts, hotels, cruise lines, restaurants, and leisure facilities. Growth of the global casinos and gaming market is driven by factors such as innovations and technological advances in casino gaming, rise in disposable income, and internet penetration and adoption of smartphones.

The slot machine market size is expected to grow by USD 9.77 billion. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the latest drivers and trends, the current market scenario, and the overall market environment.

The slot machine market report covers the following areas:

The growing vendor involvement in the market has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the rising number of fraud cases might hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Slot Machine Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Accel Entertainment Gaming LLC, AMATIC Industries GmbH, APEX pro gaming AS, APOLLO SOFT s.r.o., Aristocrat Leisure Ltd., Aruze Gaming America Inc., ASTRO corp., Eclipse Gaming Systems LLC, Everi Holdings Inc., Incredible Technologies Inc., Inspired Entertainment Inc., Interblock dd, International Game Technology plc, JPM Interactive Ltd., Konami Group Corp., NOVOMATIC AG, PlayAGS Inc., Recreativos Franco SA, Scientific Games Corp., and Universal Entertainment Corp. are among some of the major market participants.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments.

Slot Machine Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Geography

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions.

Slot Machine Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist slot machine market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the slot machine market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the slot machine market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of slot machine market vendors

Lottery Market in North America by Platform, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: New launches are driving the lottery market growth in North America. Vendors are focusing on organic growth strategies, such as the launch of new lottery game tickets and platforms. They are introducing new games and tickets to encourage participation.

Electronic Table Games (ETG) Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: Increasing per capita income is driving the electronic table games market's growth. The rising disposable income of the population is driving the demand for ETG. The rising disposable income of people has led to increased spending capacity.

Slot Machine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.3% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 9.77 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.72 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Italy, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accel Entertainment Gaming LLC, AMATIC Industries GmbH, APEX pro gaming AS, APOLLO SOFT s.r.o., Aristocrat Leisure Ltd., Aruze Gaming America Inc., ASTRO corp., Eclipse Gaming Systems LLC, Everi Holdings Inc., Incredible Technologies Inc., Inspired Entertainment Inc., Interblock dd, International Game Technology plc, JPM Interactive Ltd., Konami Group Corp., NOVOMATIC AG, PlayAGS Inc., Recreativos Franco SA, Scientific Games Corp., and Universal Entertainment Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

