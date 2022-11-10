U.S. markets open in 7 hours 15 minutes

Slot Machine Market Size to Grow by USD 9.77 Bn, global Casinos and Gaming Market Considered as Parent Market - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global slot machine market has been categorized as a part of the global casinos and gaming market within the overall global hotels, restaurants, and leisure market. The parent market, the global casinos and gaming market, covers products and companies engaged in casinos and gambling facilities and operations. The market includes casino hotels, standalone casinos, riverboat casinos, gambling machine manufacturers, bingo halls, Internet gambling services, lottery services, and betting services. Technavio calculates the global hotels, restaurants, and leisure market based on combined revenue generated by the operators of casinos and gaming, resorts, hotels, cruise lines, restaurants, and leisure facilities. Growth of the global casinos and gaming market is driven by factors such as innovations and technological advances in casino gaming, rise in disposable income, and internet penetration and adoption of smartphones.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Slot Machine Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Slot Machine Market 2022-2026

The slot machine market size is expected to grow by USD 9.77 billion. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the latest drivers and trends, the current market scenario, and the overall market environment. Request Latest FREE Sample Report 

Slot Machine Market 2022-2026: Scope

The slot machine market report covers the following areas:

The growing vendor involvement in the market has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the rising number of fraud cases might hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to download 5 reports and view 100 reports every month

Slot Machine Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Accel Entertainment Gaming LLC, AMATIC Industries GmbH, APEX pro gaming AS, APOLLO SOFT s.r.o., Aristocrat Leisure Ltd., Aruze Gaming America Inc., ASTRO corp., Eclipse Gaming Systems LLC, Everi Holdings Inc., Incredible Technologies Inc., Inspired Entertainment Inc., Interblock dd, International Game Technology plc, JPM Interactive Ltd., Konami Group Corp., NOVOMATIC AG, PlayAGS Inc., Recreativos Franco SA, Scientific Games Corp., and Universal Entertainment Corp. are among some of the major market participants.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Request a FREE PDF Sample Now

Slot Machine Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Product

  • Geography

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. Buy Now for detailed segment information

Slot Machine Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist slot machine market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the slot machine market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the slot machine market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of slot machine market vendors

Related Reports

Lottery Market in North America by Platform, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: New launches are driving the lottery market growth in North America. Vendors are focusing on organic growth strategies, such as the launch of new lottery game tickets and platforms. They are introducing new games and tickets to encourage participation.

Electronic Table Games (ETG) Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: Increasing per capita income is driving the electronic table games market's growth. The rising disposable income of the population is driving the demand for ETG. The rising disposable income of people has led to increased spending capacity.

Slot Machine Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.3%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 9.77 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

15.72

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

Europe at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, Italy, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Accel Entertainment Gaming LLC, AMATIC Industries GmbH, APEX pro gaming AS, APOLLO SOFT s.r.o., Aristocrat Leisure Ltd., Aruze Gaming America Inc., ASTRO corp., Eclipse Gaming Systems LLC, Everi Holdings Inc., Incredible Technologies Inc., Inspired Entertainment Inc., Interblock dd, International Game Technology plc, JPM Interactive Ltd., Konami Group Corp., NOVOMATIC AG, PlayAGS Inc., Recreativos Franco SA, Scientific Games Corp., and Universal Entertainment Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Digital - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Mechanical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AMATIC Industries GmbH

  • 10.4 APEX pro gaming AS

  • 10.5 APOLLO SOFT s.r.o.

  • 10.6 Aristocrat Leisure Ltd.

  • 10.7 Eclipse Gaming Systems LLC

  • 10.8 International Game Technology plc

  • 10.9 Konami Group Corp.

  • 10.10 NOVOMATIC AG

  • 10.11 Scientific Games Corp.

  • 10.12 Universal Entertainment Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Slot Machine Market 2022-2026
Global Slot Machine Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/slot-machine-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-9-77-bn-global-casinos-and-gaming-market-considered-as-parent-market---technavio-301672776.html

SOURCE Technavio

