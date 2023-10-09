Slovenian nuclear plant to stay closed until leak fixed

SARAJEVO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Expert teams at Slovenia's only nuclear power plant Krsko (NEK), jointly owned by Slovenia and Croatia, have narrowed down the location of the leak which led to the plant's shut down last week, the NEK said on Monday.

The leak occurred on the connection system of the primary circuit, NEK said on its web page, adding it will analyse the cause and draw up a plan to fix it.

"All this will require more time, probably several weeks; however, it is currently too early to assess the forecast for the power plant's return to operation," the company said.

Since Friday, the plant had been first placed under safe state of so-called hot-standby and then under so-called cold shutdown, which allowed the teams to determine the precise location of the leak that had been found in the primary system within the containment building, the company said.

NEK, in eastern Slovenia close to the border with Croatia, produces more than 6 billion kilowatt hours of electricity annually which covers about 20% of the electrical energy demand in Slovenia and 16% in Croatia.

NEK was built in cooperation with U.S. company Westinghouse Electric Corporation and started operating in 1982. In 2016 Slovenia and Croatia agreed to prolong its lifespan by 20 years until 2043. (Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Louise Heavens)