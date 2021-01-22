U.S. markets close in 5 hours 11 minutes

‘Slow dating’ app Once is acquired by Dating Group for $18M as it seeks to expand its portfolio

Mike Butcher
·2 min read
Clémentine Lalande, Once CEO

Five-year-old ‘slow dating’ app Once has been acquired by the Dating Group, one of the largest companies in the dating world, for $18 million in cash and stock. Dating Group has 73 million registered users across a range of portfolio fatting apps including Dating.com.

Clémentine Lalande, co-founder and CEO of Once, will continue leading the company under a 2-year agreement. Fellow Co-founder Jean Meyer retained a stake in the company after departing two years ago.

Once has 9 million users on its platform, while the startup also garnered a further one million from a spin-out app it later launched called Pickable.

Once is as a dating app that uses matching algorithms to deliver just one match per day to each user. It pitched itself as an alternative to the frenetically-paced apps such as Tinder and Bumble. Indeed, Bumble revealed last week that two in five people of those it surveyed are taking longer to get to know someone as a result of pandemic lockdowns. And 38% Bumble users admit that it had made them want something more serious. So Once had a ready market.

Bumble files to go public

Each pair on the Once app has 24 hours of each other’s attention and can continue chatting if they “like” each other. The AI looks at the account’s info, dating preferences and previous history in order to find the best possible match. Users can also rate each particular profile to let the AI better understand their taste.

In a statement, Lalande said: “I am thrilled to join the Dating Group today, both because of their proven focus on post-swiping dating alternatives, and to leverage the huge synergies between Once and Dating Group. In such a concentrated and competitive market having a large partner will allow us to augment our reach and accelerate geographical expansion”.

Bill Alena, chief investment officer at Dating Group said: “We strongly believe in the concept of AI and making quality matches. We see a huge potential in integrating Once into our portfolio. We’re excited to have Clémentine join Dating Group, she and her team have built a fascinating product and with this acquisition, Dating Group expands deeper into the Western European market.”

Dating Group has offices in seven countries and a team of more than 500 professionals with more than 73 million registered users across the entire portfolio. Its brands include Dating.com, DateMyAge, Dil Mil, Cherish, Tubit, AnastasiaDate, ChinaLove.

Tinder makes it easier to report bad actors using ‘unmatch’ to hide from victims

    U.S. President Joe Biden's promised ban on new oil and gas drilling on federal lands would take years to shut off production from top shale drillers because they already have stockpiled permits, according to Reuters interviews with executives. But smaller independent oil drillers without the resources of big corporations were more worried about Biden's vow to toughen regulations and stop issuing new permits on federal lands, part of his sweeping plan to combat climate change and bring the economy to net zero emissions by 2050. Federal lands are the source of about 10% of U.S. oil and gas supply.

    Be wise with how you allocate your money, $730 million Powerball winner.

    The financial expert and radio host says these money blunders can be costly.

    IBM has its work cut out for it in pleasing investors in 2021.

    Stocks were sliding in intraday trading on Friday, Jan. 22. The decline comes after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq set record closing highs on Thursday. Jim Cramer talks Alphabet , Intel, IBM, GameStop and more in the video below: And then there are earnings.

    After excluding one-time items, Schlumberger posted earnings per share of 22 cents, ahead of expectations for 17 cents. Its revenue of $5.5 billion—down 33% year over year—beat estimates of $5.2 billion.

    With the Biden Administration likely to pump trillions into green energy infrastructure in the coming years, renewable stocks should outperform the market

    BlackRock Inc. said Thursday that it will raise its dividend by 14%. The investment management's new quarterly dividend of $4.13 a share, up from $3.63 a share, will be payable March 23 to shareholders of record on March 5. The stock slipped 0.1% in afternoon trading. At current prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 2.23%, compared with the dividend yield for the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF of 1.95% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.48%, according to FactSet. BlackRock's stock has gained 16.7% over the past three months, while the financial ETF has rallied 24.1% and the S&P 500 has advanced 12.1%.

    Q: When the inheritor of a Roth IRA receives the funds, is it true that the distributions would not be taxed? It would be unusual for any taxes to be due on an RMD from an inherited Roth IRA. The only portion of an inherited IRA that could be subject to tax is earnings.

    Goldman analysts like Microsoft for its strong cloud offering, but are bearish on Oracle partly based on a downbeat CIO survey.

  • David Einhorn — Notorious Tesla Short Seller — Just Had His Best Quarter Ever

    Greenlight Capital hedge fund manager and notorious value investor David Einhorn just released his annual letter to investors, which revealed a record quarter for Einhorn to close out a difficult 2020.Finishing Strong: Greenlight took a massive hit from a large short position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) in 2020, but Greenlight finished strong with a 25% gain in the fourth quarter. Despite the disastrous Tesla short position, Einhorn was able to salvage a 5.2% overall gain for the fund for the year.The Greenlight letter disclosed several new long positions heading into 2021, including Fubotv Inc (NYSE: FUBO), Danimer Scientific Inc (NYSE: DNMR) and Neubase Therapeutics Inc (NYSE: NBSE), according to Bloomberg. All three stocks were trading higher by more than 10% on Thursday.Einhorn said the Tesla short position was Greenlight's biggest loser in 2020, although he reportedly adjusted the position prior to Tesla's inclusion in the S&P 500.Related Link: Q3 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their PortfoliosEinhorn's Recent Struggles: Greenlight has significantly underperformed the S&P 500 in recent years as growth stocks have soared and value stocks have lagged. Greenlight reported a 14% net gain in 2019 following a 38% net loss in 2018, its worst year since the fund's inception in 1996.Einhorn gained mainstream notoriety on Wall Street back in 2007 when he disclosed a short position in Lehman Brothers prior to the bank's collapse in 2008. However, he had drawn a lot of criticism in recent years for his persistent short position in Tesla and his often heated public communications with Tesla CEO Elon Musk."TSLA cars are not a fad; if they were, TSLA would sell many more than it does. The fad is in owning TSLA stock," Einhorn said in the letter.As of the end of the third quarter, Greenlight's three largest long positions were Green Brick Partners Inc (NYSE: GRBK), Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ: BHF) and Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAWW).Benzinga's Take: Economist John Maynard Keynes famously said "the market can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent," and Einhorn's performance in recent years highlight just how much of a toll a single short position can take on an entire portfolio when the stock in question gets caught in a potential market bubble. Short positions can result in unlimited theoretical losses, whereas standard long positions are capped at just 100% downside.Image credit: PokerListings, YouTubeSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Why This Enphase Energy Analyst Is Bullish Following Tesla-Driven Sell-Off * Here's How Americans Are Spending Their Stimulus Payments(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Intel Tumbles After New CEO Recommits to Chip Manufacturing

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. shares tumbled after the incoming chief executive officer pledged to regain the company’s lead in chip manufacturing, countering growing calls from some investors to shed that part of its business.“I am confident that the majority of our 2023 products will be manufactured internally,” Pat Gelsinger said on a conference call to discuss financial results. “At the same time, given the breadth of our portfolio, it’s likely that we will expand our use of external foundries for certain technologies and products.”He plans to provide more details after officially taking over the CEO role Feb. 15, however Gelsinger was clear that Intel is sticking with its once-mighty manufacturing operation.“We’re not just interested in closing gaps,” he told analysts on a conference call Thursday. “We’re interested in resuming that position as the unquestioned leader in process technology.”Keeping production in-house may be bad for Intel because its manufacturing technology has fallen behind Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., which makes chips for many of Intel’s rivals. If the U.S. company can’t catch up, its products will become less competitive and it could lose sales and market share.Intel shares fell 5.7%% at 9:36 a.m. in New York on Friday. They have declined about 6% over the last 12 months compared with a 16% increase in the S&P 500.Activist Dan Loeb has suggested the company consider spinning off its manufacturing business. Other investors have been waiting to see if Intel will outsource more production.“Where investors are going to be disappointed is that some were expecting some sort of larger announcement of a strategic partnership with TSMC,” said Edward Jones & Co. analyst Logan Purk.TSMC recently announced capital spending of as much as $28 billion for 2021 to maintain its lead. Purk said Intel would have to increase its own spending massively to try to catch the Asian company.TSMC dropped 3.6%, the most since March 23. Shares of some Intel suppliers also dropped, with Screen Holdings Co. down 3.7% and Tokyo Electron Ltd. declined 1.6%.Read More: Intel Probes Potential Unauthorized Access to Earnings ReportGelsinger is taking the reins of a company in the midst of its worst crisis in at least a decade. It has been the largest chipmaker for most of the past 30 years, dominating the $400 billion industry by making the best designs in its own cutting-edge factories. Most other U.S. chip companies shut or sold plants and tapped other firms to make the components. Intel held out, arguing that doing both improved each side of its operations and created better semiconductors.That strategy has crumbled in recent years as Intel struggled to introduce new production techniques on time. It is now lagging behind TSMC and Samsung Electronics Co., which make chips for Intel competitors, such as Advanced Micro Devices Inc., and big Intel customers including Amazon.com Inc. and Apple Inc.AMD shares rallied in extended trading while Gelsinger discussed his goal of improving Intel’s in-house manufacturing.Intel’s quarterly results, released before the market closed on Thursday, initially sent the shares higher. A hacker accessed sensitive information from Intel’s website, prompting the company to report the numbers earlier than planned.Revenue in the period ending in March will be about $17.5 billion, the Santa Clara, California-based company said. This excludes the memory chip division Intel is selling. Analysts were looking for $16.2 billion on average, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Intel sees strong demand for laptops through the first half of the year, Chief Financial Officer George Davis said in an interview. Earnings in the second part of the year will partly depend on whether corporations increase spending on new hardware, he added.“The question is will we see support from enterprise,” he said. “They’ve been very quiet.”Intel’s personal computer chip division had revenue of $10.9 billion in the fourth quarter. Analysts expected $9.72 billion. Its higher-margin data center unit generated sales of $6.1 billion. Wall Street was looking for $5.37 billion.In Intel’s data center business, revenue from cloud service providers fell 15% from a year earlier. Enterprise and government sales slumped 25%. Volumes and average selling prices declined. Owners of large data centers are working their way through unused stockpiles of chips.In its PC business, Intel reported a 30% surge in laptop chip sales, even as average selling prices declined 15%.Fourth-quarter profit, excluding some items, was $1.52 a share on $20 billion of revenue, down 1% from a year earlier. Analysts had estimated $1.11 a share on revenue of $17.5 billion.Intel’s gross margin, the percentage of revenue remaining after deducting the cost of production, was 56.8%. This is a key indicator of the strength of its manufacturing and product pricing. Intel has historically delivered margins of about 60%.(Updates with shares in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    The taxes you owe on your 401(k) distributions at retirement depend in large part on whether your funds are in a traditional 401(k) or a Roth 401(k).

    What is a dividend and which companies have the best-yielding dividends? Read on for a primer on how best to approach this method of investing.

    Shares of Bionano Genomics Inc. gained 10.3% in premarket trading on Friday following a week of heavy trading on the stock. The company's stock price has tripled since the start of the year, closing at $8.27 on Jan. 21, compared to $3.08 on Dec. 31. According to Maxim Group's Jason McCarthy, the increased investor interest in Bionano stems from two years of work to raise awareness of its Saphyr optical genome mapping system and a five-day virtual symposium in January that focused on the technology. "Awareness, adoption, and messaging in 2019 and 2020 culminated with a cytogenetics symposium that has opened the eyes of the genomics world to Saphyr, in our view," he wrote. The Saphyr technology is allowed for research-use only in the U.S. The company launched two public offerings in the last week; the first raised $101.8 million in gross proceeds, the second aims to raise $200 million. The company lost nearly [l:$30 million on sales of $4.5 million|https://www.marketwatch.com/story/bionano-genomics-to-sell-more-shares-stock-falls-2021-01-19?mod=mw_quote_news|NEW] in the first nine months of 2020. Bionano's stock has soared 583.4% over the past, with most of the rally occurring in January. The S&P 500 is up 16.0% over the past 12 months.

    (Bloomberg) -- A recently refinanced mortgage for a building in Manhattan may show how Donald Trump is able to deal with his upcoming debt maturities, albeit at a higher cost.Investors Bank agreed to extend the mortgage on Trump Park Avenue, a condo building at the corner of 59th Street, by a year to 2021, according to his latest financial disclosure, released hours after he left office.The interest rate increased 25 basis points to 3.5%. It’s at least the second time the due date has been pushed out since the $23 million loan was originated in 2010, records show. It’s now estimated to be less than $10 million.Michael Cohen, Trump’s former attorney and fixer, owns a unit there, and other owners have included former baseball star Alex Rodriguez. When Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner lived in the building, Rupert Murdoch and his then-wife Wendi Deng reportedly were among their neighbors, Deng said in 2010.It has since lost some of its cachet. Seven of eight units listed for sale last year on StreetEasy failed to sell. Most were then listed for rent. A one-bedroom condo on the ninth floor that was listed for $2.1 million in 2019 could be rented for $3,600 a month as of last week. The Trump Organization developed the building and still owns more than a dozen of the units, which form collateral for the mortgage.Brian Doran, general counsel at Investors Bank’s parent company, declined to comment.Doral ResortThe Trump Organization has almost $600 million of estimated debt coming due within the next four years. These include loans tied to Trump Tower in New York and the Doral Golf Resort outside Miami, where revenues dropped to $44 million last year from $77 million a year earlier.With longtime lender Deutsche Bank AG refusing to work with the former president, and corporations distancing themselves from the family business, that has raised questions over how easily the debt can be refinanced.Trump’s business would be far from alone in changing loan terms during the pandemic. There’s been a significant increase over the past year in commercial mortgage modifications, particularly in New York City, as Covid-19 wrecked property valuations, halted foreclosures and evictions, and allowed millions of people to temporarily stop paying rent.More than 10% of all commercial mortgages that have been bundled into securities have requested some kind of relief from creditors during the pandemic, said Manus Clancy, a senior managing director at data provider Trepp LLC. Most of those debtors were hotels and retail businesses, he said. Residential property owners have yet to face similar levels of distress.Representatives of the Trump Organization didn’t respond to a request for comment.The mortgage on his Park Avenue building was one of a few loans that came due during Trump’s first term. Three mortgages were paid off in 2017, while the due date on a loan for his Seven Springs estate in Mount Kisco, New York, was extended to 2029 from 2019. The rate on that mortgage increased to 4.5% from 4%.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now? Here's what its stock chart and earnings show.

  • The Daily Biotech Pulse: Fluidigm's Saliva-Based COVID Test Approved In Europe, China Backs Amarin's Vascepa

    Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours.Scaling The Peaks (Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Highs Jan. 21) * Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ACST) * Alimera Sciences Inc(NASDAQ: ALIM) * argenx SE - ADR (NASDAQ: ARGX) * Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AXNX) * AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: AZRX) * Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ: CMRX) * Edap Tms SA(NASDAQ: EDAP) * Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) (announced positive results for its COVID-19 antibody treatment) * ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: EPIX) * Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IDRA) * Inari Medical Inc (NASDAQ: NARI) * INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ: INMB) (INSM) * Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: IART) * Inventiva ADR Representing Ord Shs (NASDAQ: IVA) * Jounce Therapeutics Inc(NASDAQ: JNCE) * Krystal Biotech Inc(NASDAQ: KRYS) * Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) * Merus NV (NASDAQ: MRUS) * Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ: STIM) * OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ: ONCS) (announced common stock offering) * PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: PRAH) * Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: DTIL) * Profound Medical Corp(NASDAQ: PROF) * Renalytix AI PLC (NASDAQ: RNLX) * Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc(NASDAQ: RYTM) * Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SEEL) * Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: SURF) * Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ: SYNH) * Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ: SYBX) * Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: TWST) * Vericel Corp (NASDAQ: VCEL) * Xencor Inc(NASDAQ: XNCR)Down In The Dumps None of the biotech/medical device/diagnostic stocks hit 52-week highs in the session.Stocks In Focus Fluidigm's Saliva-based COVID Diagnostic Test Gets CE Mark Certification Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) said it has received the CE-IVD mark for its Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay, an extraction-free saliva-based test to detect nucleic acid from the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The CE-IVD mark is in conformance with the European Union in ivitro diagnostic directive.The Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay does not require collection via invasive nasopharyngeal swab, and the company's clinical studies for submission demonstrated 100 percent agreement between saliva results from the Advanta Dx Assay and results from paired nasopharyngeal samples tested with authorized assays.The stock rallied 26.62% to $7.80 in after-hours trading.Related Link: Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For January PDUFA DatesExagen's Avise Testing For Autoimmune Disorders Offered By Tuft Medical Center Exagen Inc (NASDAQ: XGN) announced a partnership with Boston's Tufts Medical Center to offer its Avise testing as an in-network benefit for patients suffering from debilitating autoimmune diseases."Tufts Medical Center is recognized as one of the nation's leading centers for the treatment of arthritis and rheumatic disease. As one of Boston's premiere hospitals, the incorporation of AVISE testing will play an important part in enabling rheumatologists' ability to improve patient care through the differential diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune diseases, including SLE," said Ron Rocca, CEO of Exagen.In after-hours trading, the stock was up 12.29% to $18.Amarin's Vascepa Recommended By China's Cardiology Society For Preventing Cardiovascular Disease Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) announced that the Chinese Society of Cardiology has included icosapent ethyl in its updated 'Guidelines for Primary Prevention of Cardiovascular Diseases for 2021' as published in the Chinese Journal of Cardiovascular Diseases.The guideline authors include icosapent ethyl 2 grams twice a day, as studied in Amarin's REDUCE-IT trial, as a treatment consideration to further lower atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease in the appropriate patient population.The stock rose 5.39% to $6.65 in after-hours trading.Viiv Healthcare's Long-acting, Injectable HIV Combo Therapy Approved by FDA ViiV healthcare, a venture established by GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE), said the FDA approved Cabenuva, the first long-acting regimen for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in adults. Cabenuva is provided as a co-pack with two injectable medicines -- ViiV Healthcare's cabotegravir and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) unit Janssen's rilpivirine -- dosed once monthly.This is as an option to replace the current antiretroviral regimen in those who are virologically suppressed on a stable regimen, with no history of treatment failure, and with no known or suspected resistance to either cabotegravir or rilpivirine. Prior to initiating treatment of Cabenuva, oral dosing of cabotegravir and rilpivirine should be administered for approximately one month to assess the tolerability of each therapy.Immutep Falls On Licensing Partner GlaxoSmithKline Halting Mid-stage Ulcerative Colitis Study Immutep ADS Representing 10 Ord Shs (NASDAQ: IMMP) said its licensing partner GlaxoSmithKline has discontinued its Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating an anti-LAG3 cell depleting monoclonal antibody, GSK2831781, which is derived from Immutep's IMP731 antibody, in patients with active ulcerative colitis.The trial was stopped by GlaxoSmithKline based on the assessment of clinical data as part of a planned interim analysis conducted in consultation with the trial's Data Review Committee. The company is conducting further reporting, assessment and analyses of the efficacy and safety data and evaluating the biology to determine next steps for the GSK2831781 development program.Under the terms of its ongoing collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline, Immutep is eligible to receive up to a total of 54 million pounds ($74 million) in remaining developmental milestone payments as well as single-digit tiered royalties, if GSK2831781 is commercialized. Further milestone payments are subject to the continuation of the program, while GSK is responsible for all costs associated with the clinical development and commercialization of GSK2831781.BioCryst Gets Japanese Regulatory Nod For Hereditary Angioedema Treatment BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) said Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare has granted marketing and manufacturing approval for oral, once-daily Orladeyo, 150 mg, for prophylactic treatment of hereditary angioedema in adults and pediatric patients 12 years and older.The stock was advancing 3.99% to $9.51 in premarket trading Friday.Offerings Precigen Inc (NASDAQ: PGEN) said it has commenced an underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock. In addition, Precigen intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares of its common stock.In after-hours trading, the stock slid 9.19% to $8.30.On The Radar The FDA is scheduled to rule on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: AUPH) voclosporin as a treatment option for lupus nephritis.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * The Daily Biotech Pulse: Addex Jumps On Positive Data For Out-Licensed Drug, COVID-19 Vaccine Developer Inovio Announces 0M Follow-On Offering, Boston Scientific Goes Shopping * The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Greenlights Merck's Heart Failure Drug, Histogen Hit With Clinical Hold, Aptorum Gets Nod For Commencing Human Study(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

    Intuitive Surgical on Thursday reported another tepid quarter for procedure growth using its da Vinci robotic surgery system — prodding ISRG stock to tumble.

    Congressional leaders plan to get "right to work" on it. How soon might you get the cash?