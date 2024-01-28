Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,890.97
    -3.19 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,109.43
    +60.30 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,455.36
    -55.13 (-0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,978.33
    +2.45 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.23
    +0.87 (+1.12%)
     

  • Gold

    2,018.20
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.90
    -0.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0858
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1600
    +0.0280 (+0.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2701
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.1400
    +0.5100 (+0.35%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    42,364.71
    +608.60 (+1.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,635.09
    +105.36 (+1.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    35,751.07
    -485.40 (-1.34%)
     

Slower wage growth needed for euro zone rate cuts, ECB's Knot says

Reuters
·1 min read
ECB board member Klaas Knot appears at a Dutch parliamentary hearing in The Hague

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The European Central Bank (ECB) will need to see proof of slowing wage growth in the euro zone before interest rates can be lowered, ECB governing council member Klaas Knot said on Sunday.

"We now have a credible prospect that inflation will return to 2% in 2025. The only piece that's missing is the conviction that wage growth will adapt to that lower inflation", the Dutch central bank governor said in an interview with Dutch TV program Buitenhof.

"As soon as that piece of the puzzle falls in place, we will be able to lower interest rates a bit."

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Advertisement