Slowing Rates Of Return At Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Leave Little Room For Excitement

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Acadian Timber, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.035 = CA$20m ÷ (CA$568m - CA$14m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, Acadian Timber has an ROCE of 3.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Forestry industry average of 13%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Acadian Timber compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Acadian Timber .

The Trend Of ROCE

Over the past five years, Acadian Timber's ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. So don't be surprised if Acadian Timber doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time. That being the case, it makes sense that Acadian Timber has been paying out 118% of its earnings to its shareholders. If the company is in fact lacking growth opportunities, that's one of the viable alternatives for the money.

The Key Takeaway

We can conclude that in regards to Acadian Timber's returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 36% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

