Slowing Rates Of Return At Amara Holdings (SGX:A34) Leave Little Room For Excitement

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Amara Holdings (SGX:A34) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Amara Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.038 = S$26m ÷ (S$775m - S$85m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Amara Holdings has an ROCE of 3.8%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 3.9%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Amara Holdings' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Amara Holdings, check out these free graphs here.

So How Is Amara Holdings' ROCE Trending?

Over the past five years, Amara Holdings' ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. So don't be surprised if Amara Holdings doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time.

The Bottom Line On Amara Holdings' ROCE

We can conclude that in regards to Amara Holdings' returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 4.8% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Amara Holdings, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

