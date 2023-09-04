Slowing Rates Of Return At American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Leave Little Room For Excitement

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for American Woodmark:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$157m ÷ (US$1.5b - US$176m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

Thus, American Woodmark has an ROCE of 12%. In isolation, that's a pretty standard return but against the Building industry average of 15%, it's not as good.

In the above chart we have measured American Woodmark's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

There hasn't been much to report for American Woodmark's returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. So don't be surprised if American Woodmark doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time.

Our Take On American Woodmark's ROCE

In a nutshell, American Woodmark has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. Additionally, the stock's total return to shareholders over the last five years has been flat, which isn't too surprising. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

