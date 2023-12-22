Slowing Rates Of Return At Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Leave Little Room For Excitement

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Having said that, from a first glance at Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Amerigo Resources:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.074 = US$11m ÷ (US$199m - US$45m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Amerigo Resources has an ROCE of 7.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return, but it's much better than the Metals and Mining industry average of 2.9%.

View our latest analysis for Amerigo Resources

TSX:ARG Return on Capital Employed December 22nd 2023

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Amerigo Resources compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Amerigo Resources.

The Trend Of ROCE

We've noticed that although returns on capital are flat over the last five years, the amount of capital employed in the business has fallen 22% in that same period. This indicates to us that assets are being sold and thus the business is likely shrinking, which you'll remember isn't the typical ingredients for an up-and-coming multi-bagger. In addition to that, since the ROCE doesn't scream "quality" at 7.4%, it's hard to get excited about these developments.

Story continues

Our Take On Amerigo Resources' ROCE

It's a shame to see that Amerigo Resources is effectively shrinking in terms of its capital base. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 85% over the last five years. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Amerigo Resources you'll probably want to know about.

While Amerigo Resources may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.