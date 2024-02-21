Slowing Rates Of Return At Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Leave Little Room For Excitement

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So, when we ran our eye over Antofagasta's (LON:ANTO) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Antofagasta, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$1.7b ÷ (US$18b - US$1.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, Antofagasta has an ROCE of 11%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Metals and Mining industry average of 7.7% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Antofagasta's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for Antofagasta .

What Does the ROCE Trend For Antofagasta Tell Us?

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. The company has employed 32% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 11%. Since 11% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

Our Take On Antofagasta's ROCE

To sum it up, Antofagasta has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. And long term investors would be thrilled with the 119% return they've received over the last five years. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

Like most companies, Antofagasta does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

