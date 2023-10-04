Slowing Rates Of Return At Batu Kawan Berhad (KLSE:BKAWAN) Leave Little Room For Excitement

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Batu Kawan Berhad (KLSE:BKAWAN) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Batu Kawan Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.087 = RM2.3b ÷ (RM32b - RM5.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Batu Kawan Berhad has an ROCE of 8.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return, but it's much better than the Chemicals industry average of 6.9%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Batu Kawan Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Batu Kawan Berhad's ROCE Trend?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Batu Kawan Berhad. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 8.7% and the business has deployed 54% more capital into its operations. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

The Bottom Line

In summary, Batu Kawan Berhad has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. Since the stock has gained an impressive 44% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

Batu Kawan Berhad does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Batu Kawan Berhad that you might be interested in.

