Slowing Rates Of Return At Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Leave Little Room For Excitement

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Canadian Utilities:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.054 = CA$1.2b ÷ (CA$23b - CA$915m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Canadian Utilities has an ROCE of 5.4%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 5.1%, it's still a low return by itself.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Canadian Utilities compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Canadian Utilities.

What Can We Tell From Canadian Utilities' ROCE Trend?

There hasn't been much to report for Canadian Utilities' returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. So unless we see a substantial change at Canadian Utilities in terms of ROCE and additional investments being made, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger. That probably explains why Canadian Utilities has been paying out 77% of its earnings as dividends to shareholders. Most shareholders probably know this and own the stock for its dividend.

Our Take On Canadian Utilities' ROCE

In summary, Canadian Utilities isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 20% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

