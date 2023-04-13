Slowing Rates Of Return At Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (VTX:LISN) Leave Little Room For Excitement

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after investigating Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (VTX:LISN), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = CHF754m ÷ (CHF7.9b - CHF1.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Food industry average of 13%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli.

The Trend Of ROCE

Things have been pretty stable at Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. So don't be surprised if Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time. With fewer investment opportunities, it makes sense that Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has been paying out a decent 52% of its earnings to shareholders. Unless businesses have highly compelling growth opportunities, they'll typically return some money to shareholders.

The Bottom Line On Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli's ROCE

In a nutshell, Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. Since the stock has gained an impressive 61% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

