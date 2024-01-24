Slowing Rates Of Return At DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Leave Little Room For Excitement

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think DaVita (NYSE:DVA) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for DaVita, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = US$1.5b ÷ (US$17b - US$2.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, DaVita has an ROCE of 10%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 9.9%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for DaVita compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

Things have been pretty stable at DaVita, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. So don't be surprised if DaVita doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time.

On a side note, DaVita has done well to reduce current liabilities to 15% of total assets over the last five years. This can eliminate some of the risks inherent in the operations because the business has less outstanding obligations to their suppliers and or short-term creditors than they did previously.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, DaVita isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 84% over the last five years. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

Like most companies, DaVita does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

