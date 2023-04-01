Slowing Rates Of Return At discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Leave Little Room For Excitement

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for discoverIE Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.075 = UK£33m ÷ (UK£557m - UK£123m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, discoverIE Group has an ROCE of 7.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Electrical industry average of 13%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for discoverIE Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for discoverIE Group.

How Are Returns Trending?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at discoverIE Group. The company has consistently earned 7.5% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 126% in that time. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

Our Take On discoverIE Group's ROCE

In conclusion, discoverIE Group has been investing more capital into the business, but returns on that capital haven't increased. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 98% over the last five years. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

While discoverIE Group doesn't shine too bright in this respect, it's still worth seeing if the company is trading at attractive prices. You can find that out with our FREE intrinsic value estimation on our platform.

While discoverIE Group isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

