Slowing Rates Of Return At Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Leave Little Room For Excitement

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Duke Energy is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.042 = US$6.8b ÷ (US$181b - US$17b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Duke Energy has an ROCE of 4.2%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 4.5%, it's still a low return by itself.

In the above chart we have measured Duke Energy's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Duke Energy here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Duke Energy. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 4.2% and the business has deployed 27% more capital into its operations. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

The Bottom Line On Duke Energy's ROCE

As we've seen above, Duke Energy's returns on capital haven't increased but it is reinvesting in the business. And with the stock having returned a mere 30% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

