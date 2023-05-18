Slowing Rates Of Return At Emico Holdings Berhad (KLSE:EMICO) Leave Little Room For Excitement

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Emico Holdings Berhad (KLSE:EMICO) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Emico Holdings Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = RM6.7m ÷ (RM83m - RM17m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Emico Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 10%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Consumer Durables industry average of 11%.

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Emico Holdings Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

Things have been pretty stable at Emico Holdings Berhad, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect Emico Holdings Berhad to be a multi-bagger going forward.

One more thing to note, even though ROCE has remained relatively flat over the last five years, the reduction in current liabilities to 20% of total assets, is good to see from a business owner's perspective. This can eliminate some of the risks inherent in the operations because the business has less outstanding obligations to their suppliers and or short-term creditors than they did previously.

The Key Takeaway

We can conclude that in regards to Emico Holdings Berhad's returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. Since the stock has gained an impressive 45% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

Emico Holdings Berhad does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

