Slowing Rates Of Return At Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Leave Little Room For Excitement

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, the ROCE of Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Hollywood Bowl Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = UK£56m ÷ (UK£367m - UK£38m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Hollywood Bowl Group has an ROCE of 17%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 6.1% generated by the Hospitality industry.

In the above chart we have measured Hollywood Bowl Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Hollywood Bowl Group.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Hollywood Bowl Group Tell Us?

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 17% and the business has deployed 153% more capital into its operations. Since 17% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, Hollywood Bowl Group has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. In light of this, the stock has only gained 27% over the last five years for shareholders who have owned the stock in this period. So because of the trends we're seeing, we'd recommend looking further into this stock to see if it has the makings of a multi-bagger.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Hollywood Bowl Group, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

