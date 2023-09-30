Slowing Rates Of Return At Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Leave Little Room For Excitement

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. That's why when we briefly looked at Hologic's (NASDAQ:HOLX) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Hologic is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$931m ÷ (US$9.3b - US$981m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

Thus, Hologic has an ROCE of 11%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 9.9% generated by the Medical Equipment industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Hologic compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Hologic here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Hologic Tell Us?

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. The company has consistently earned 11% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 43% in that time. 11% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Hologic has consistently earned this amount. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

The Key Takeaway

The main thing to remember is that Hologic has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. Therefore it's no surprise that shareholders have earned a respectable 71% return if they held over the last five years. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for Hologic that we think you should be aware of.

