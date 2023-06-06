Slowing Rates Of Return At Icon Offshore Berhad (KLSE:ICON) Leave Little Room For Excitement

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Icon Offshore Berhad (KLSE:ICON) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Icon Offshore Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.025 = RM17m ÷ (RM751m - RM87m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Icon Offshore Berhad has an ROCE of 2.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Energy Services industry average of 8.6%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Icon Offshore Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

We're a bit concerned with the trends, because the business is applying 24% less capital than it was five years ago and returns on that capital have stayed flat. This indicates to us that assets are being sold and thus the business is likely shrinking, which you'll remember isn't the typical ingredients for an up-and-coming multi-bagger. Not only that, but the low returns on this capital mentioned earlier would leave most investors unimpressed.

One more thing to note, even though ROCE has remained relatively flat over the last five years, the reduction in current liabilities to 12% of total assets, is good to see from a business owner's perspective. Effectively suppliers now fund less of the business, which can lower some elements of risk.

In Conclusion...

In summary, Icon Offshore Berhad isn't reinvesting funds back into the business and returns aren't growing. And investors may be expecting the fundamentals to get a lot worse because the stock has crashed 98% over the last five years. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Icon Offshore Berhad has the makings of a multi-bagger.

One more thing: We've identified 4 warning signs with Icon Offshore Berhad (at least 1 which is concerning) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

