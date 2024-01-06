Slowing Rates Of Return At Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Leave Little Room For Excitement

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. That's why when we briefly looked at Irish Continental Group's (LON:ICGC) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Irish Continental Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = €66m ÷ (€595m - €148m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Irish Continental Group has an ROCE of 15%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Shipping industry average of 16%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Irish Continental Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. The company has consistently earned 15% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 21% in that time. 15% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Irish Continental Group has consistently earned this amount. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

In Conclusion...

In the end, Irish Continental Group has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. However, over the last five years, the stock has only delivered a 12% return to shareholders who held over that period. So because of the trends we're seeing, we'd recommend looking further into this stock to see if it has the makings of a multi-bagger.

One more thing: We've identified 4 warning signs with Irish Continental Group (at least 1 which is a bit unpleasant) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

