Slowing Rates Of Return At Jardine Cycle & Carriage (SGX:C07) Leave Little Room For Excitement

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, the ROCE of Jardine Cycle & Carriage (SGX:C07) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Jardine Cycle & Carriage:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$2.8b ÷ (US$31b - US$9.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Jardine Cycle & Carriage has an ROCE of 13%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Industrials industry average of 5.9% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Jardine Cycle & Carriage's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Jardine Cycle & Carriage here for free.

So How Is Jardine Cycle & Carriage's ROCE Trending?

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. The company has employed 31% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 13%. Since 13% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

What We Can Learn From Jardine Cycle & Carriage's ROCE

The main thing to remember is that Jardine Cycle & Carriage has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. However, over the last five years, the stock has only delivered a 25% return to shareholders who held over that period. So to determine if Jardine Cycle & Carriage is a multi-bagger going forward, we'd suggest digging deeper into the company's other fundamentals.

Like most companies, Jardine Cycle & Carriage does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

