Slowing Rates Of Return At New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Leave Little Room For Excitement

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for New Jersey Resources, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.071 = US$407m ÷ (US$6.5b - US$807m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, New Jersey Resources has an ROCE of 7.1%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 6.5% average generated by the Gas Utilities industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for New Jersey Resources compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From New Jersey Resources' ROCE Trend?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at New Jersey Resources. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 7.1% and the business has deployed 69% more capital into its operations. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

What We Can Learn From New Jersey Resources' ROCE

In summary, New Jersey Resources has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 19% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for New Jersey Resources (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should know about.

