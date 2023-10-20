Slowing Rates Of Return At Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Leave Little Room For Excitement

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Having said that, from a first glance at Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Juniper Networks is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.089 = US$637m ÷ (US$9.4b - US$2.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Juniper Networks has an ROCE of 8.9%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 8.9%, it's still a low return by itself.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Juniper Networks compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Juniper Networks here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

Things have been pretty stable at Juniper Networks, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect Juniper Networks to be a multi-bagger going forward. With fewer investment opportunities, it makes sense that Juniper Networks has been paying out a decent 40% of its earnings to shareholders. Given the business isn't reinvesting in itself, it makes sense to distribute a portion of earnings among shareholders.

The Bottom Line On Juniper Networks' ROCE

In summary, Juniper Networks isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 1.7% to shareholders over the last five years. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Juniper Networks and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

