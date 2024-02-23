Slowing Rates Of Return At KAL Group (JSE:KAL) Leave Little Room For Excitement

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. That's why when we briefly looked at KAL Group's (JSE:KAL) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for KAL Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = R714m ÷ (R8.3b - R4.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, KAL Group has an ROCE of 18%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Consumer Retailing industry average of 17%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for KAL Group's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating KAL Group's past further, check out this free graph covering KAL Group's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. The company has consistently earned 18% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 116% in that time. Since 18% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

Another thing to note, KAL Group has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 53%. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

The Bottom Line On KAL Group's ROCE

To sum it up, KAL Group has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 58% to shareholders over the last five years. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with KAL Group and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

