Slowing Rates Of Return At Kumpulan H & L High-Tech Berhad (KLSE:HIGHTEC) Leave Little Room For Excitement

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after investigating Kumpulan H & L High-Tech Berhad (KLSE:HIGHTEC), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Kumpulan H & L High-Tech Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.051 = RM8.3m ÷ (RM167m - RM5.2m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2023).

So, Kumpulan H & L High-Tech Berhad has an ROCE of 5.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Machinery industry average of 11%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Kumpulan H & L High-Tech Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Kumpulan H & L High-Tech Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Kumpulan H & L High-Tech Berhad. The company has consistently earned 5.1% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 66% in that time. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

In Conclusion...

As we've seen above, Kumpulan H & L High-Tech Berhad's returns on capital haven't increased but it is reinvesting in the business. Yet to long term shareholders the stock has gifted them an incredible 157% return in the last five years, so the market appears to be rosy about its future. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

