Slowing Rates Of Return At Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) Leave Little Room For Excitement

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Having said that, from a first glance at Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Lands' End is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.046 = US$34m ÷ (US$1.0b - US$276m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

Thus, Lands' End has an ROCE of 4.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Specialty Retail industry average of 12%.

In the above chart we have measured Lands' End's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Lands' End.

The Trend Of ROCE

Things have been pretty stable at Lands' End, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect Lands' End to be a multi-bagger going forward.

The Bottom Line

We can conclude that in regards to Lands' End's returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. Since the stock has declined 67% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Lands' End that we think you should be aware of.

