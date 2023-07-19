Slowing Rates Of Return At MaxiPARTS (ASX:MXI) Leave Little Room For Excitement

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at MaxiPARTS (ASX:MXI) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for MaxiPARTS:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.086 = AU$9.5m ÷ (AU$144m - AU$34m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, MaxiPARTS has an ROCE of 8.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Machinery industry average of 13%.

In the above chart we have measured MaxiPARTS' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

We're a bit concerned with the trends, because the business is applying 40% less capital than it was five years ago and returns on that capital have stayed flat. When a company effectively decreases its assets base, it's not usually a sign to be optimistic on that company. Not only that, but the low returns on this capital mentioned earlier would leave most investors unimpressed.

The Key Takeaway

It's a shame to see that MaxiPARTS is effectively shrinking in terms of its capital base. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 19% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with MaxiPARTS and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

