Slowing Rates Of Return At MS INTERNATIONAL (LON:MSI) Leave Little Room For Excitement

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after investigating MS INTERNATIONAL (LON:MSI), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on MS INTERNATIONAL is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = UK£5.1m ÷ (UK£79m - UK£30m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2023).

Thus, MS INTERNATIONAL has an ROCE of 10%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 10%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how MS INTERNATIONAL has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

Over the past five years, MS INTERNATIONAL's ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. So don't be surprised if MS INTERNATIONAL doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time.

The Bottom Line On MS INTERNATIONAL's ROCE

In a nutshell, MS INTERNATIONAL has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. Investors must think there's better things to come because the stock has knocked it out of the park, delivering a 348% gain to shareholders who have held over the last five years. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

MS INTERNATIONAL does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is significant...

