Slowing Rates Of Return At Nexus (ETR:NXU) Leave Little Room For Excitement

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at Nexus (ETR:NXU), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Nexus, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.094 = €27m ÷ (€376m - €83m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Nexus has an ROCE of 9.4%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 9.4%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Nexus compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Nexus here for free.

So How Is Nexus' ROCE Trending?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Nexus. The company has consistently earned 9.4% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 110% in that time. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

The Bottom Line

Long story short, while Nexus has been reinvesting its capital, the returns that it's generating haven't increased. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 95% over the last five years. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

