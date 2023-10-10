Slowing Rates Of Return At Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Leave Little Room For Excitement

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Nordson, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = US$674m ÷ (US$4.2b - US$529m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

Thus, Nordson has an ROCE of 18%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Machinery industry average of 12% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Nordson's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Nordson.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

There hasn't been much to report for Nordson's returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. So don't be surprised if Nordson doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time.

Our Take On Nordson's ROCE

In a nutshell, Nordson has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. Since the stock has gained an impressive 87% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

