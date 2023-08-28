Slowing Rates Of Return At RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ:RICK) Leave Little Room For Excitement

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So, when we ran our eye over RCI Hospitality Holdings' (NASDAQ:RICK) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on RCI Hospitality Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$69m ÷ (US$620m - US$52m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, RCI Hospitality Holdings has an ROCE of 12%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.6% generated by the Hospitality industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for RCI Hospitality Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for RCI Hospitality Holdings.

How Are Returns Trending?

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. The company has consistently earned 12% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 93% in that time. Since 12% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

The Bottom Line

The main thing to remember is that RCI Hospitality Holdings has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 106% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

RCI Hospitality Holdings does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for RCI Hospitality Holdings that you might be interested in.

