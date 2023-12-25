Slowing Rates Of Return At RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Leave Little Room For Excitement

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on RHI Magnesita is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.095 = €346m ÷ (€4.8b - €1.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, RHI Magnesita has an ROCE of 9.5%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 11% average generated by the Basic Materials industry.

Check out our latest analysis for RHI Magnesita

LSE:RHIM Return on Capital Employed December 25th 2023

In the above chart we have measured RHI Magnesita's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of RHI Magnesita's historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. The company has consistently earned 9.5% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 55% in that time. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, RHI Magnesita has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. Additionally, the stock's total return to shareholders over the last five years has been flat, which isn't too surprising. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think RHI Magnesita has the makings of a multi-bagger.

Story continues

If you want to continue researching RHI Magnesita, you might be interested to know about the 3 warning signs that our analysis has discovered.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.