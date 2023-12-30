Slowing Rates Of Return At Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Leave Little Room For Excitement

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Richelieu Hardware is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = CA$191m ÷ (CA$1.3b - CA$253m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2023).

So, Richelieu Hardware has an ROCE of 18%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 15% generated by the Trade Distributors industry.

In the above chart we have measured Richelieu Hardware's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Richelieu Hardware's ROCE Trending?

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 18% and the business has deployed 122% more capital into its operations. 18% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Richelieu Hardware has consistently earned this amount. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

Our Take On Richelieu Hardware's ROCE

In the end, Richelieu Hardware has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 122% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

Like most companies, Richelieu Hardware does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

While Richelieu Hardware may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

