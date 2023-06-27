Slowing Rates Of Return At Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Leave Little Room For Excitement

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Although, when we looked at Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Rogers Sugar is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.097 = CA$70m ÷ (CA$906m - CA$190m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2023).

So, Rogers Sugar has an ROCE of 9.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return, but it's much better than the Food industry average of 6.4%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Rogers Sugar compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Rogers Sugar.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

There hasn't been much to report for Rogers Sugar's returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. So unless we see a substantial change at Rogers Sugar in terms of ROCE and additional investments being made, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger.

Our Take On Rogers Sugar's ROCE

In summary, Rogers Sugar isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 50% over the last five years. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

