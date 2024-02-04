Slowing Rates Of Return At Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Leave Little Room For Excitement

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. That's why when we briefly looked at Shoe Carnival's (NASDAQ:SCVL) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Shoe Carnival, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$102m ÷ (US$1.0b - US$121m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

Therefore, Shoe Carnival has an ROCE of 11%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Specialty Retail industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Shoe Carnival compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Shoe Carnival Tell Us?

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 11% and the business has deployed 155% more capital into its operations. 11% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Shoe Carnival has consistently earned this amount. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

Our Take On Shoe Carnival's ROCE

To sum it up, Shoe Carnival has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. Therefore it's no surprise that shareholders have earned a respectable 60% return if they held over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

