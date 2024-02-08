Slowing Rates Of Return At Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Leave Little Room For Excitement

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Six Flags Entertainment, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = US$357m ÷ (US$2.7b - US$550m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

Therefore, Six Flags Entertainment has an ROCE of 16%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.6% generated by the Hospitality industry.

See our latest analysis for Six Flags Entertainment

roce

In the above chart we have measured Six Flags Entertainment's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Six Flags Entertainment here for free.

So How Is Six Flags Entertainment's ROCE Trending?

There hasn't been much to report for Six Flags Entertainment's returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. So don't be surprised if Six Flags Entertainment doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time.

Story continues

The Bottom Line On Six Flags Entertainment's ROCE

We can conclude that in regards to Six Flags Entertainment's returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 57% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Six Flags Entertainment has the makings of a multi-bagger.

Six Flags Entertainment does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Six Flags Entertainment that you might be interested in.

While Six Flags Entertainment may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.