Slowing Rates Of Return At Spindex Industries (SGX:564) Leave Little Room For Excitement

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at Spindex Industries (SGX:564), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Spindex Industries:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.095 = S$15m ÷ (S$206m - S$46m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Spindex Industries has an ROCE of 9.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return, but it's much better than the Machinery industry average of 6.1%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Spindex Industries has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Spindex Industries. The company has employed 43% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 9.5%. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

Our Take On Spindex Industries' ROCE

Long story short, while Spindex Industries has been reinvesting its capital, the returns that it's generating haven't increased. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 18% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

