Slowing Rates Of Return At Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Leave Little Room For Excitement

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after investigating Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Spire Healthcare Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.056 = UK£105m ÷ (UK£2.2b - UK£283m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Spire Healthcare Group has an ROCE of 5.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Healthcare industry average of 11%.

In the above chart we have measured Spire Healthcare Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

Over the past five years, Spire Healthcare Group's ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect Spire Healthcare Group to be a multi-bagger going forward.

The Bottom Line

In summary, Spire Healthcare Group isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. Unsurprisingly then, the total return to shareholders over the last five years has been flat. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Spire Healthcare Group you'll probably want to know about.

